Luminosity sign paralyzed streamer who plays Warzone with his mouth

Canadian esports organization Luminosity Gaming have signed Rocky 'RockyNoHands' Stoutenburgh, a Fortnite player with a difference, as he plays using a device controlled by his mouth.

Luminosity are one of the most recognizable brands in esports, having fielded top teams in games like CS:GO, Call of Duty, Overwatch and Fortnite.

Their latest pickup is unique however, as RockyNoHands (clue in the name) doesn't play with his hands like most other gamers. Instead, he uses what's called a Quadstick, giving him full control of the game with his mouth as the primary input.

He uses this to play all variety of games, but most commonly battle royales like Fortnite, Warzone and PUBG. He gained some attention after winning Destructoid's Stream Talent Contest, which helped boost his following on Twitch.

Warzone is the current game of choice, and he demonstrates incredible skill on the game, made even more impressive by his unique playing style.

Stoutenburgh also holds two world records, for most kills and most wins in Fortnite using his mouth.

Please join us in welcoming @rockynohands to Team Luminosity!



💥 Number one quadriplegic gamer in the world

🥇x 2 Guinness Book of World Records Holder in Fortnite

🕹 The coldest ‘Quadstick’ sniper in Call of Duty Warzone#LGLOYAL pic.twitter.com/aMaUEVVsUG — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) August 11, 2020

Rocky became a quadriplegic after an accident while playing with friends in 2006, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

While other activities become challenging or impossible, gaming was suddenly another option — provided he could work around the limitations of his hands and arms.

He joins LG as a content creator, and his current platform of choice is Twitch, where he now boasts over 64,000 followers. He has a further 53,000 subscribers on YouTube as well, where he posts highlights of his best moments and games on stream.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxnWElAr8f8

Alongside joining LG, he also secures a sponsorship with GFUEL.

He's the latest to join the org purely as a content creator, rather than a professional, competitive player. Other popular players such as MrFreshAsian, Muselk, Anomaly, and more also represent Luminosity.