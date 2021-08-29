Los Angeles Guerrillas release entire CDL & Academy roster

Los Angeles Guerrillas are looking to start fresh in 2022. The team has officially announced that they are releasing all eight of their players. This includes everyone from the CDL and the Academy roster.

There haven’t been many highlights for the Guerrillas in their two CDL seasons. The team saw success early on in the season finishing Top-6 at Major 1. However, it was a downhill slope from there on out.

The team never managed to regain and put out consistent performances and as a result, they missed out on the 2021 CDL Championship.

While the Guerrillas put up another disappointing season, 2022 could be their year. With LAN hopeful to return LAG is looking to build a new championship-caliber roster for the Vanguard season.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Guerrillas drop entire roster

Today, we announce the departure of our 2021 roster. We want to thank @silly702, @Assault, @MentaL and @Apathy_BZ for being consummate professionals and representing our organization with the utmost respect during their time here. We wish them the best of luck going forward. pic.twitter.com/iV6bekUTu4 — Los Angeles Guerrillas (@LAGuerrillas) August 29, 2021

After finishing dead last in the 2020 season, LAG decided to make some changes coming into the 2021 season. They only kept Reece ‘Vivid’ Drost and added Bryan ‘Apathy’ Zhelyazkov, Justin ‘SiLLy’ Fargo, and Adam ‘Assualt’ Garcia.

They went on to drop Vivid midway through the season and moved Martin ‘Cheen’ Chino up to the CDL roster. However, this didn’t last long as the team gave Gears of War World Champ, Billy ‘MentaL’ Putnam the starting spot for the remainder of the season.

LAG would go on to finish the season in 11th place only in front of the Paris Legion, who also released their whole roster. The Guerrillas’ most notable accomplishment this year was taking down Atlanta FaZe during Stage 2.

Advertisement

LAG drops their Academy roster

Rostermania didn’t stop there for the LA team, they also announced that they are dropping their entire Academy roster as well. This consisted of Nero, Cheen, Maux, and Exceed.

Additionally, we are parting ways with @ExceedLbX, @Maux, @MJCheen and @neropoiison. We thank them for committing to growth and development with #LAG Academy. We are extremely proud of what they accomplished as a team and as individuals. We wish them all the best. pic.twitter.com/P5j9cjEdag — Los Angeles Guerrillas (@LAGuerrillas) August 29, 2021

The Academy team showed promise throughout the season. A clip surfaced on Twitter showing off the squad taking down the CDL roster during scrims. However, the Academy lineup finished Top-6 in the NA Challengers Finals this year.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas now have zero players on their roster and the following players are now free agents: