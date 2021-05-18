Loony: How toxic teams & 5v5 ruined my career - Dexerto

Loony has cemented his place in COD history, but where did it all go wrong for the Call of Duty legend? He discusses his career with Reverse Sweep’s Katie Bedford and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker.

He’s a multiple-time champion and regarded as one of the smartest players in Call of Duty in recent years, but since the launch of the Call of Duty League and it’s inaugural 2020 season, Loony’s fortunes have taken a downturn.

Now, he finds himself benched by Seattle Surge, who are placed dead last in the CDL standings. The question is, what went wrong for Loony?