Daniel ‘Loony’ Loza joins our Reverse Sweep crew to talk through his unreal 1v5 clutch for Splyce during Black Ops 4’s CWL Anaheim event.

Loony holds a special piece of history in the competitive Call of Duty scene. He’s the only pro player to record a 1v5 clutch in CWL or CDL history.

The storied veteran dives into the ‘one-in-a-million- clutch with our Reverse Sweep crew, explaining what was going through his mind during the unbelievable play.