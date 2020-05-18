London Royal Ravens rumored to add Zer0 to CDL roster

Trei 'Zer0' Morris, professional CoD player for New York Subliners, is rumored to be on his way to the London Royal Ravens according to new information revealed by CDL Intel.

The Call of Duty League's inaugural season is well underway, and franchises are beginning to gravitate towards roster changes if their season has started disappointingly. A couple of sides who are struggling are the London Royal Ravens and New York Subliners.

With five events in the book for all sides, London have accumulated a meager 50 CDL points and New York just 40. This puts them T7 and T9 respectively, but it looks like both are considering roster changes moving forward.

Trei 'Zer0' Morris, one of the best EU CoD players ever, has been benched by New York since February 28 off the back of the Subliners' early-season struggles. Initially replaced by Nick 'Happy' Suda, Makenzie 'Mack' Kelley has since taken the starting spot.

On May 17, a new rumor emerged from reputable Twitter account CDL Intel, stating that Zer0 will soon be joining London Royal Ravens in place of Jordan 'Jurd' Crowley. They also stated that it looks like Jurd will be staying with London, in a transfer rather than a trade.

Although their original plan was to bring Dylan 'MadCat' Daly into the starting lineup (he is currently a substitute), that change appears to have, for whatever reason, failed to materialize. This seemingly forced London to make a move for Zer0.

Their original plan was to bring @MadCat over but for whatever reason that didn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/PX9Cktnby2 — CDL Intel (@INTELCallofDuty) May 18, 2020

Assuming the move goes to plan and is approved by the league, Zer0 should be starting for London in time for CDL Seattle, which kicks off on May 22. The move does not come as a major surprise, as London's recent tournament results have left a lot to be desired.

The English organization placed 5-6th at CDL Florida and 7-8th at the Chicago Home Series. While not necessarily poor placements, it's fair to say they are not currently challenging the top teams consistently enough.

We will bring you more updates on the move as they become available.