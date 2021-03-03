London Royal Ravens pick up Zed for CDL Stage 1 Major - Dexerto

London Royal Ravens have picked up Zach ‘Zed’ Denyer to fill in for the Stage 1 Major, replacing Alex ‘Alexx’ Carpenter.

London Royal Ravens currently sit rock bottom of the CDL standings, with a 0-5 record and a tough matchup against Toronto Ultra in the first round of the Major.

Denyer is a veteran of the European scene and played for Paris Legion in the 2020 CDL season, while he’s spent the opening stages of 2021 competing in Challengers.

It’s unclear yet how long this new roster will be together for. As Alexx heads back to the UK for “personal family matters,” Zed’s time on the roster might be limited.

This isn’t the first of London’s roster issues so far this season, with Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris currently sidelined due to visa issues. Throughout Stage 1, Black Ops 2 world champion Chris ‘Parasite’ Duarte has been filling in for him.

You can catch Zed and the makeshift London squad in action at 3PM ET (12PM PT/8PM GMT) on Wednesday, March 3. The $500k Stage 1 Major is the first big-money tournament for the 12 CDL franchises in Black Ops Cold War, and the Ravens will be hoping to do Alexx proud.

London Royal Ravens have requested that everyone please respect Alexx’s privacy at this time.