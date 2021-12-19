“Leaked” roster interview for new CDL Boston franchise | Parody

With the 2022 Call of Duty League on the horizon, Oxygen Esports have purchased the final spot and will hail from Boston. Dexerto’s Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion takes a look at which players can end up on the roster.

Now that we know who will be the 12th team in the CDL, names like Censor, TJHaly, Methodz, and more have been thrown around at potential players.

However, Dexerto’s Enigma received an “exclusive interview” from Boston CDL showing their process of filling out their out their 2022 lineup.

