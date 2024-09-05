Leaked Avalon Warzone map is actually hiding in Black Ops 6

Over the months leading up to the launch of Black Ops 6, many leaks have hinted towards the release of a Warzone map called Avalon — and it might actually already be hiding in Black Ops 6.

For the past year, Warzone players have been playing Urzikstan as the sole big map offering, while Resurgence has had maps like Vondel, Rebirth Island, Fortune’s Keep and more.

However, it has been confirmed that Verdansk will be returning in Spring 2025 — and reports suggest that Avalon, another big map, will come with the 2025 COD release after Black Ops 6.

Said reports and leaks also include a potential map of the map, giving players a look at how it could appear.

When Avalon first started to leak, it was believed that it would be the big map in BO6’s Warzone integration, though the return of Verdansk puts that idea to bed, unless Raven Software want two new big maps to come with the Treyarch-developed title.

As shown in this video from TheTacticalBrit, though, it looks like Avalon is actually in Black Ops 6 — just not exactly as a playable Warzone map.

If you run around the Training Course that’s currently available in the Black Ops 6 beta, it is actually one of the islands that were shown in the leaks.

You can also find the map that was found in Rebirth Island in the Training Course, giving players a fresh look at how Avalon may be laid out.

As with all teases and leaks like this, all of this could change drastically before Avalon’s planned release, whether it be changes to the map, its timeline, or whether it even comes to Warzone at all.

For now, though, if you want to get a first look at Avalon, it’s worth traversing the Training Course and seeing what kind of potential the map might have.