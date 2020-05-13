Leak claims Call of Duty 2020 is a "soft reboot" of Black Ops

Activision might not have confirmed a name for their Call of Duty 2020 game just yet, but according to potentially leaked information it might be called 'Classified' or Black Ops.

In recent years, fans have seen a number of different titles that have followed on from previous series' – such as Modern Warfare from Infinity Ward, and Black Ops for Treyarch, but every once in a while there's also been others thrown into the mix. Ghosts, for example, which came out back in 2013.

Well, if you were one of those people who thought CoD 2020 might be the next project to have a fresh name, a new apparent leak might give some food for thought.

While things that haven't yet been announced in the world of CoD are sometimes labelled as "classified" information, it actually looks like the next game might be left as just that.

According to SunnyMatrix, who has posted an unverified leak to Reddit, the next title will be named as such.

The post states: "Call of Duty 2020 will either be called, 'Call of Duty: Classified' or 'Call of Duty: Black Ops.'" If this turns out to be accurate, of course that's not confirmed, it does leave the door open for another "soft reboot" Black Ops game, just like they did this year with MW.

This post, as seen above, also mentions a number of other potential details regarding the next Call of Duty title. This includes apparent story information, with references made to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the United States' 35th President, as well as a mention of the Cold War, and more.

The games usually release in the Holiday season each year, although with it being still fairly early days in 2020, nothing has been confirmed just yet. Therefore, we would urge fans to take this 'leak' with a pinch of salt until things are announced.