Latest Perk slammed as “worst in Warzone history”

Warzone introduced a new Perk in Season 2, and players aren’t impressed by the latest addition.

The Terminator event in Black Ops challenges players to collect skulls to trade in for rewards. Skulls are earned by getting eliminations in multiplayer, zombies, and Warzone, as well as opening supply caches on Urizkstan and Rebirth Island.

There are 13 rewards to unlock, including a new Warzone Perk, Black Ops 6 Scorestreak, and an attachment for the AEK-973 Marksman Rifle that transforms the burst weapon into a fully automatic firing mode.

Thankfully, the event runs for two weeks, so players have plenty of time to get every item. However, Warzone content creator JGOD warned players about the Full Auto Mod for the AEK-973 because it fails to improve the weapon, and those same concerns extend to the new Warzone Perk, Reactive Armor.

Reactive Armor Perk falls short of expectations

Reactive Armor is a new perk that regenerates your armor up to 50% if you haven’t taken damage in the last five seconds.

The Perk was available at the launch of Season 2, but only if they found the Specialist Perk Package, which gives you access to every available Perk.

Now that the Terminator Event is live, players can officially unlock the Perk permanently by trading in 50 skulls.

JGOD shared a video of the new Perk in action and was disappointed because the health regeneration was extremely slow and wouldn’t make enough of a difference in a gunfight to save your life.

“Insane that they add stuff that they basically never want to be used,” JGOD argued. “Was way better with Specialist before the update.”

JGOD wasn’t the only one to dislike Reactive Armor, as a second user added, “Reactive Armor might be the worst perk in Warzone history.”

It also doesn’t help that Reactive Armor has stiff competition in the Perk 2 slot. Quick Fix is one of the best Perks in the Battle Royale because killing enemies or inserting armor plates immediately starts health regeneration, which is helpful in fast-paced engagements.

So while Reactive Armor has the potential to be useful, most players will wait for some sort of buff.

