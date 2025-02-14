Latest Black Ops 6 Tanto .22 attachment finally makes the SMG viable

The Tanto .22 is arguably one of the worst SMGs in Black Ops 6, but the new Binary Trigger attachment finally makes the weapon worth using.

The Tanto .22 has the slowest time-to-kill speed among BO6 SMGs at 272 milliseconds. In comparison, the Kompact 92 leads the class, clocking in at 220ms.

That may not seem to be much of a difference on paper, but it is very noticeable in a gunfight, and you will lose most close-range engagements.

It also doesn’t help that the Tanto .22 has a significantly slower fire rate than every other SMG. Thankfully, the Binary Trigger solves that issue and finally makes the SMG a viable contender.

Binary Trigger explained in Black Ops 6

The Binary Trigger can be unlocked through the Shadow Hunt Event, and there are different challenges depending on which game mode you want to acquire the attachment through.

After completing the challenge, you can equip the Binary Trigger to the Tanto .22. It converts the primary firing mode to semi-auto and adds binary trigger functionality, allowing a bullet to fire when the trigger is pulled and when released.

The strange multi-bullet fire rate improves the SMG’s fire rate from 441 rounds per minute to 652 RPM, which is an excellent improvement.

In saying that, the TTK doesn’t change much with the attachment, but the faster fire rate is enough to warrant you giving the Binary Trigger a chance.

It’s worth noting that you can’t use Barrel or Underbarrel attachments with the Binary Trigger equipped, meaning you don’t have access to several attachments that extend the weapon’s damage range and reduce recoil.

And, since the Binary Trigger is a Fire Mod, you also can’t equip Rapid Fire, which improves the weapon’s slow fire rate.

For some, not having those attachments will understandably be a deal breaker, but it’s worth giving the Binary Trigger a chance for a fun change of pace.

If the Tanto .22 still doesn’t meet expectations, check out our best KSV loadout.