Lackluster Black Ops 6 post-launch content has players missing MW3 devs

Instead of looking forward to the upcoming Squid Game collaboration in Black Ops 6, a lackluster content plan has players missing what Sledgehammer Games accomplished with MW3.

On January 3, the Squid Game event starts in Black Ops 6, and the crossover includes several new game modes and operator skins. Players are excited about the new limited-time modes, but the Event Pass caused division.

For $10, you get access to a premium track of Squid Game cosmetic items. The price tag was less than expected for some, but others questioned why a $70 game with a $10 Battle Pass and $30 option every season needs even more microtransactions.

Controversial decisions like the Event Pass and the lack of clarity over future post-launch content have fans wondering if they had it better in MW3.

Black Ops 6 players question post-launch content plan

CharlieIntel made a bold claim that Sledgehammer Games is the best Call of Duty studio right now.

“It genuinely is wild to see Sledgehammer Games deliver weekly challenges with free rewards, several Events with free blueprints, camos, and more to earn with MWIII — to now in Black Ops 6 having paid Event Pass, paid BlackCell XP boost, and Paid BlackCell bonuses in Events,” CharlieIntel argued.

One of the main differences between MW3 and BO6 was the removal of weekly challenges. SHG introduced Aftermarket Parts in MW3, which changed how a gun works. For example, there was a Renetti Handgun Conversion Kit that transformed the pistol into an SMG.

Activision

MW3 gave players a reason to log in every week by putting these Aftermarket Parts as rewards for weekly challenges. BO6 still features new attachments every season that works similarly to Aftermarket Parts, but there are no longer weekly challenges.

“We gotta talk about how Sledgehammer Games had no time to make MW3 and it had the most content that was actually amazing,” CoD content creator HunterTV explained. “conversion kits and weekly events alongside everything we got in Warzone.

“Content in BO6 is very stale and once everyone completes [the] event there will be nothing else to do,” a second user added.

Based on the current Battle Pass, we don’t expect Season 2 to start until January 28. With patience wearing thin, all eyes are on Treyarch to see what they have planned beyond the Squid Games event.

