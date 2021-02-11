LA Thieves unveil fancy new ‘million dollar’ team house for CDL 2021

In a brand-new video uploaded to Twitter and YouTube, the Call of Duty League’s newest team, the Los Angeles Thieves, gave viewers the first deep dive and tour of their new team house for the 2021 season and it’s…pretty lavish.

If you’ve been curious about what the LA Thieves’ team house is going be like for the CDL 2021 season, then 100T has you covered.

The CDL team has given fans a look at their brand-new house and, given everything included and its hefty price tag, it’s safe to say that it’s probably going to put all of your dream house ideas to shame.

Let's kick off game day with another big announcement. Welcome to the The LA Thieves Team House. If you look closely, you can even see our new partners @GameFuel in the video. #GameFuelPartner #LAThieves pic.twitter.com/s6NY0AZ8Pm — LA Thieves (@LAThieves) February 11, 2021

The five-plus-minute video, hosted by 100T content creator Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and general manager Eric ‘Muddawg’ Sanders, goes over all the fine details of their described “million-dollar” house.

Everything is covered in the new video, from the kitchen to the workout area and the player lounge, where members are able to kick back and relax after tough games and practices.

Easily one of the nicest areas of the house, and the one that’ll probably gain the most attention, is the main competitive area, which has four custom gaming PCs, set up next to each other, donning the standard LA Thieves red and black colors, of course. It’s even complete with a mini-fridge and some cupholders at each setup.

Another hilarious highlight in the video comes in the form of the “top-secret room”, which both Muddawg and Enable hype up for a few seconds. Sure, despite gives way to simply revealing a bathroom, but it’s nonetheless a nice looking bathroom at that, and for a million dollars it better be.

All in all, it’s a pretty solid looking house, but will it help the team win the matches it needs to in the long-run? So far, the team is off to a good start, dominating their first match against the Minnesota ROKKR 3-1.

For updates on the team going forward in the season, including possible upgrades to their team house, keep it locked to Dexerto.