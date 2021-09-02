LA Thieves trim CDL roster: John, TJHaLy, Venom all dropped

The Los Angeles Thieves have announced a drastic shakeup to its Call of Duty League roster, confirming that three star players in Johnathan ‘John’ Perez, Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly, and Carlos ‘Venom’ Hernandez, have all been released.

John, TJHaLy, and Venom dropped from LA Thieves.

Drazah, Kenny, SlasheR, Huke remain under contract.

No new additions have yet been revealed.

As the 2022 CDL offseason continues to ramp up, LA Thieves have announced some changes to its lineup. John, TJHaLy, and Venom have all been released, leaving just four players under contract at the franchise.

John had the shortest stint with the team, having only just returned from a two-year hiatus in June. The former world champion and 2016 MVP played through Stage 5 and this year’s Champs with the LA Thieves, finishing in eighth place.

Meanwhile, TJHaLy had been with the LA Thieves from day one. When 100 Thieves announced its entry into the league, it did so with TJ in the starting lineup. Having since rotated around the bench and been transferred to various Challengers teams, he is now a free agent.

Similar can be said for 20-year old Venom who spent much of his time under the Thieves banners on the bench or in the Challengers pit.

Thank you to @John287, @TJHaLy & @Vxnxm for being a part of our organization during the 2021 season. We wish you all the best in your competitive careers moving forward. pic.twitter.com/w4zCpKHYXJ — LA Thieves (@LAThieves) September 1, 2021

This shakeup now leaves just four players signed to the team. Drazah, Kenny, SlasheR, and Huke all remain under contract. For the time being, however, there’s no telling if this will remain the case for all too long.

While not mentioned in this initial roster shuffle, SlasheR has also teased a potential departure from the organization.

