LA Thieves signing Scrappy, Envoy, HyDra & new coach for 2024 CDL season

The Los Angeles Thieves have reportedly made the first massive splash of 2025 CDL rostermania by swooping in and constructing a star-studded roster of Scrappy, HyDra, Envoy, and Ghosty.

Only a month away from Black Ops 6’s release date, most Call of Duty League teams don’t have an established roster. Fans who expected more fireworks from free agency finally got their wish.

Dexerto’s Jacob Hale reported that the LA Thieves are signing Scrappy, HyDra, and Envoy for the upcoming season alongside Ghosty. And to fill the hole left behind by two-time World Champion JKap retiring, the organization is reportedly targeting Sender as its new coach.

Sender was previously a coach for Cloud 9 and helped guide the team to a World Championship in 2023.

What this move means for the rest of the CDL

The Thieves exceeded expectations at 2024 CoD Champs, finishing in fourth place behind the well-established top three teams in the league. Instead of holding pat, LA made the bold decision to blow up its roster of Nastie, JoeDecieves, and Kremp and instead build championship contender around Ghosty who shined on the big stage.

It’s important to note that this roster has not been finalized yet.

However, if completed, HyDra and Scrappy are arguably the best SMG and AR players respectively in the league. Ghosty is a jack of all trades who can excel in any role, and Envoy is a seasoned veteran with years of success under his belt. This roster will be expected to go toe-to-toe with OpTic and FaZe.

Based on how the MW3 season went for the league’s top contenders, this sort of move has been brewing.

After winning Major 1, Tornoto Ultra failed to win another Major this season and finished in third at CoD Champs. Cloud 9 was on top of the world after winning three Majors in Modern Warfare 2, including CoD Champs. However, the organization fell just short, finishing second at CoD Champs this season and only won one major.

Other teams now have their hands full in what will become a race to construct strong rosters ahead of the upcoming season.

