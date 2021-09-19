LA Thieves’ Octane reveals lethal STG44 class for Call of Duty: Vanguard

The STG44 has proved itself one of the most popular weapons in the CoD Vanguard Beta, and LA Thieves pro player Sam ‘Octane’ Larew has shared his favorite class to shred enemies.

Call of Duty: Vanguard takes the series back to World War II, meaning a host of familiar weapons make their return to the series.

We’ve already seen the Thompson M1928, MP40, and STG44 in a number of CoD titles, with all of them returning in the 2021 release. The latter has proved itself very popular with pro players thanks to its damage and range.

Octane, player for the LA Thieves and long considered one of the best ARs in the world, has now shared his STG44 class in Vanguard.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: VDD 760MM OSB

VDD 760MM OSB Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick S11S Folding

Krausnick S11S Folding Proficiency: Pressure

Pressure Kit: Surplus

Surplus Magazine: N/A

The STG is particularly strong at medium to longer ranges in Vanguard, but has fairly bouncy recoil. This goes some way to explain why Octane has utilized attachments that balance recoil with handling and mobility.

Read More: CoD Vanguard players furious as hackers ruin beta matches

The only attachment Octane has not filled is the Magazine, unsurprising given the number of negatives the category provides.

As for his optic, this is one you can change out depending on personal preference. We’d probably still recommend a smaller optic to ensure you don’t affect your chances at closer ranges.

With the professional season still some way off, it’s not clear which AR will be the pick of most.

Early signs keep the STG44 in the running though, with Octane amongst those finding it powerful and viable in a plethora of situations.

His opinion – and this loadout – are both to be trusted.