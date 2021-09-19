 LA Thieves' Octane reveals lethal STG44 class for Call of Duty: Vanguard - Dexerto
LA Thieves’ Octane reveals lethal STG44 class for Call of Duty: Vanguard

Published: 19/Sep/2021 14:28

by Joe Craven
The STG44 has proved itself one of the most popular weapons in the CoD Vanguard Beta, and LA Thieves pro player Sam ‘Octane’ Larew has shared his favorite class to shred enemies. 

Call of Duty: Vanguard takes the series back to World War II, meaning a host of familiar weapons make their return to the series.

We’ve already seen the Thompson M1928, MP40, and STG44 in a number of CoD titles, with all of them returning in the 2021 release. The latter has proved itself very popular with pro players thanks to its damage and range.

Octane, player for the LA Thieves and long considered one of the best ARs in the world, has now shared his STG44 class in Vanguard.

Octane STG44 Vanguard Loadout

  • Muzzle: Recoil Booster
  • Barrel: VDD 760MM OSB
  • Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip
  • Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds
  • Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Stock: Krausnick S11S Folding
  • Proficiency: Pressure
  • Kit: Surplus
  • Magazine: N/A

The STG is particularly strong at medium to longer ranges in Vanguard, but has fairly bouncy recoil. This goes some way to explain why Octane has utilized attachments that balance recoil with handling and mobility.

The only attachment Octane has not filled is the Magazine, unsurprising given the number of negatives the category provides.

As for his optic, this is one you can change out depending on personal preference. We’d probably still recommend a smaller optic to ensure you don’t affect your chances at closer ranges.

After trying out the Vanguard beta, the STG44 has been at the top of a lot of players’ lists.

With the professional season still some way off, it’s not clear which AR will be the pick of most.

Early signs keep the STG44 in the running though, with Octane amongst those finding it powerful and viable in a plethora of situations.

His opinion – and this loadout – are both to be trusted.

