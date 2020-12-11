 LA Thieves GM Muddawg 'accidentally' reveals their fourth CDL starter - Dexerto
LA Thieves GM Muddawg ‘accidentally’ reveals their fourth CDL starter

Published: 11/Dec/2020 0:15

by Theo Salaun
temp call of duty league la thieves
Call of Duty League / LA Thieves

The Los Angeles Thieves general manager Muddawg appears to have unknowingly revealed that Temp is their highly anticipated fourth starter for the upcoming Call of Duty League season.

OpTic Gaming returned to Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez’s hands in early October 2020. Then, within the month, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s 100 Thieves made a return to competitive Call of Duty by acquiring OGLA’s vacated Los Angeles spot. Now, after weeks of speculation, it seems that the full starting lineup has finally been leaked — by the team’s GM.

Just days ago, YouTuber and influencer, Mike Majlak seemed to leak that Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan would be confirmed as the Thieves’ head coach for the upcoming CDL season during a vlog at the 100T compound. Now, in Kaplan’s announcement video, Eric ‘Muddawg’ Sanders appears to have leaked the team’s final starter.

While 100T’s massive fanbase already knew the team’s three starters and substitute, this new leak would finally confirm what many had speculated about based on scrimmages.

For mobile users, segment begins at 4:17.

While discussing JKap’s fit as head coach given his experience as a reputable veteran in the scene, Muddawg casually mentioned some of the team’s more prominent personalities. In doing so, he referenced one player who hasn’t yet been officially announced: Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda.

“Obviously we have some strong personalities on the team. With Temp and with SlasheR, especially. Those are two guys who will listen to you and that’s something that we need.”  

If Temp is confirmed as the final starter, then that leaves the LA Thieves roster with just one substitute spot left available:

  • Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat (Starter)
  • Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams (Starter)
  • Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda (Starter)
  • Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly (Starter)
  • Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan (Substitute)

Funnily enough, the accidental leaks feel like karmic balancing for Nadeshot. Back before the CDL’s inaugural season, the 100T founder slipped up during a stream with Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper by leaking that their team would be called the Huntsmen.

Much like the laughter that ensued when Nade preemptively dropped the org’s name before their official announcement, JKap can be seen briefly smiling and looking away as Muddawg leaks their final starter.

Following an up-and-down season with the New York Subliners, Temp is an interesting candidate for a redemption arc with the LA Thieves in 2021. Fans will hope that the entire roster can return to excellence with a return to Treyarch in Black Ops Cold War and improve upon last year’s 10-17 record.

Warzone reveals menu integration details for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 10/Dec/2020 21:39

by Tanner Pierce
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Despite still being a few days out from the start of Season 1, Activision have revealed more details about how Warzone will work once it’s integrated with Black Ops Cold War, including how players will navigate the menu, customize their weapons, and complete challenges.

If you’ve been curious as to just how well Black Ops Cold War will integrate with the massively popular battle royale game Warzone, then you can wonder no more, as Activision has finally given players a deep dive into how it’ll all work and even what it’ll look like once live.

First and foremost, the main menu for Warzone looks almost identical to how it does currently, save for a few cosmetic differences that bring it more in-line with the Cold War theme. Just like before, players will be able to access different modes, their classes, operators, challenges, and more right from the main menu.

black ops cold war ak47 in warzone
Activision
For the first time ever, Warzone fans get to see what a Black Ops Cold War gun will look like in the battle royale’s Gunsmith screen.

As previously mentioned, players will be able to use their weapons and attachments from Black Ops Cold War. That being said, things have been slightly changed up for Warzone, as the weapons from BOCW have been “fine-tuned” to match the battle royale experience.

While Actvision did not make it clear as to how extensive this ‘fine-tuning’ is, it would make sense that damage has probably been adjusted, since the BOCW and Modern Warfare have different time-to-kill (TTK) speeds. Furthermore, it remains unclear if BOCW’s guns will be allowed to mount in Warzone, since that mechanic does not exist in the Treyarch title.

In addition, Activision revealed more about the new progression system coming to the game. As previously announced, it’s the same as the Black Ops Cold War system, however, players will still be able to complete all of their previous challenges from Warzone within the new one. So while your rank will reset, your challenges won’t.

Treyarch
Warzone players can track where they stand in the new progression system.

Finally, the company also confirmed that, while the Season 1 battle pass will include content that usable in both games, the one exception is vehicle skins, due to the fact that BOCW doesn’t use the same vehicles as the battle royale title. To mitigate this, players will be able to unlock two skins in the battle pass when they come across a specific tier: one for BOCW and one for Warzone.

All in all, it seems like Warzone will still remain the same experience you know and love, while getting new content from Black Ops Cold War, which is pretty nice. The menu integration looks pretty seamless, so hopefully the gameplay is, too.