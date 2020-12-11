LA Thieves GM Muddawg 'accidentally' reveals their fourth CDL starter - Dexerto

The Los Angeles Thieves general manager Muddawg appears to have unknowingly revealed that Temp is their highly anticipated fourth starter for the upcoming Call of Duty League season.

OpTic Gaming returned to Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez’s hands in early October 2020. Then, within the month, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s 100 Thieves made a return to competitive Call of Duty by acquiring OGLA’s vacated Los Angeles spot. Now, after weeks of speculation, it seems that the full starting lineup has finally been leaked — by the team’s GM.

Just days ago, YouTuber and influencer, Mike Majlak seemed to leak that Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan would be confirmed as the Thieves’ head coach for the upcoming CDL season during a vlog at the 100T compound. Now, in Kaplan’s announcement video, Eric ‘Muddawg’ Sanders appears to have leaked the team’s final starter.

While 100T’s massive fanbase already knew the team’s three starters and substitute, this new leak would finally confirm what many had speculated about based on scrimmages.

While discussing JKap’s fit as head coach given his experience as a reputable veteran in the scene, Muddawg casually mentioned some of the team’s more prominent personalities. In doing so, he referenced one player who hasn’t yet been officially announced: Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda.

“Obviously we have some strong personalities on the team. With Temp and with SlasheR, especially. Those are two guys who will listen to you and that’s something that we need.”

If Temp is confirmed as the final starter, then that leaves the LA Thieves roster with just one substitute spot left available:

Austin ‘ SlasheR ’ Liddicoat (Starter)

Kenny ‘ Kenny ’ Williams (Starter)

Donovan ‘ Temp ’ Laroda (Starter)

Thomas ‘ TJHaLy ’ Haly (Starter)

Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan (Substitute)

Funnily enough, the accidental leaks feel like karmic balancing for Nadeshot. Back before the CDL’s inaugural season, the 100T founder slipped up during a stream with Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper by leaking that their team would be called the Huntsmen.

Much like the laughter that ensued when Nade preemptively dropped the org’s name before their official announcement, JKap can be seen briefly smiling and looking away as Muddawg leaks their final starter.

Following an up-and-down season with the New York Subliners, Temp is an interesting candidate for a redemption arc with the LA Thieves in 2021. Fans will hope that the entire roster can return to excellence with a return to Treyarch in Black Ops Cold War and improve upon last year’s 10-17 record.