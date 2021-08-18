Why LA Thieves can cause a CoD Champs upset!

Despite having a strong roster and plenty of help, the Los Angeles Thieves have failed to make a real impact in CDL 2021. However, if there’s any contenders for a dark horse run, Nadeshot’s men are near the top.

Although they’re starting in the lower bracket of the upcoming CDL Champs, there’s a few aces up LA Thieves’ sleeve yet.

Drazah is one of Call of Duty’s last “true” flex players, showing proficiency on every gun in Cold War. Not only that, but with a big chance of playing Stage 5 champions ROKKR first, the Thieves should have all the strats they need to start off on the right foot.

