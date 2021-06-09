LA Thieves announce Huke & SlasheR are returning as CDL starters - Dexerto

The LA Thieves have officially announced that both Huke and SlasheR will be returning to their starting CDL lineup, ahead of their Stage 4 Home Series and the Stage 4 Major.

The Thieves have benched two Call of Duty superstars this season: Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat in April and Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland in May. Now, following a Huke tell-all YouTube video and the anticipation of LAN, both are making surprise returns to the starting lineup.

SlasheR will be taking his former replacement, Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan’s spot in the lineup, despite the latter appearing to be a strong AR in the CDL. Considering the vet’s love for LAN, the move could not be coming at a better time — as the CDL will have its first LAN at the Stage 4 Major.

Advertisement

Our #LAThieves starting roster as we move into the Stage 4 Major will be:@Kuavo@Huke@SlasheR_AL@TJHaLy Drazah and Venom will be moved to sub for this week. pic.twitter.com/IJ68RsfRVE — LA Thieves (@LAThieves) June 9, 2021

Huke will be replacing Carlos ‘Venom’ Hernandez, a highly touted rookie whose spot in the starting lineup felt untouchable. The move follows a candid video from Huke, who reflected on discomforts with his teams and adderall usage during 2020’s CDL Champs.

This is yet another new lineup for the Thieves to test out this season and the first time this particular group will be seen. LA will face two strong teams during their Home Series: the Minnesota ROKKR and OpTic Chicago, providing a strong proving ground for the new lineup.

LA Thieves Stage 4 starters

Thomas ‘ TJHaLy ’ Haly

Cuyler ‘ Huke ’ Garland

Kenny ‘ Kenny ’ Williams

Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat

It is assumed that Huke and TJ will run the SMGs, while Kenny and SlasheR run the ARs. If any news comes out surrounding further role swaps and roster changes, we will keep fans in the loop.