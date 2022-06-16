LA Guerrillas add Neptune and Spart to starting roster for Major 4

The LA Guerrillas have signed Neptune to its starting roster ahead of Major 4 qualifiers, while promoting substitute Spart to the main stage.

After a promising mid-season to capture the Major 2 crown, LAG are making big changes to mix up the formula at the tail-end of the 2022 campaign. Since the Guerrillas were notably fielding veterans in all positions, this means a couple of stars will find themselves out of the rotation.

With just a couple weeks to go until Stage 4, LAG are going back to what worked for them at Prior Lake with Spart and bringing in a CDL stand-out to its ranks.

LA Guerrillas sign Neptune, promote Spart

The Los Angeles Guerrillas added former NY Subliners pro Travis ‘Neptune’ McCloud to the roster, who will be backed up by Kris ‘Spart’ Cervantez, Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat and Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland.

The decision means that Peirce ‘Gunless’ Hillman and Obaid ‘Asim’ will move over to the bench, and will likely sit out of Stage 4 should the lineup hold.

Neptune makes his return to the CDL after a stint in Challengers on teams like WhateverItTakes and Shady Kings. Meanwhile, Spart will take back his spot in the main roster that netted LAG a fair amount of success in the past.

Guerrillas will be hoping to fix their woes pretty early on seeing as there’s only a couple more opportunities to add to their CDL point total ahead of Champs in LA.

Meet the new-look Los Angeles Guerrillas for Major 4.@NNeptuunE and @itsSpart are set to join our starting roster as we battle towards #CDL2022 Champs.#LightsOut pic.twitter.com/d1kAhcw2ON — Los Angeles Guerrillas (@LAGuerrillas) June 16, 2022

They currently hold 125 CDL points and are 7th in placements, with LA Thieves (120 CDL Points), Florida Mutineers (110 CDL Points), and the Minnesota ROKKR (110 CDL Points) all within striking distance of a playoff spot.

The new team makeup will debut once Major 4 online quals start on Friday, June 24 as the league makes its final push toward Champs.