KoreanSavage reveals his “fastest killing” SMG loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 has been dominated by assault rifles since it launched, but submachine guns aren’t completely out of the meta — especially with this build that notorious pubstomper TheKoreanSavage put together.

The Modern Warfare 3 meta thus far has been dominated by assault rifles like the MCW and the Holger 556, with the ARs proficient at both long and short ranges, defining what it is to be a “do it all” gun.

That means that the SMGs can often be forgotten about as they don’t have the same diverse skillset — but that doesn’t have to be the case.

In fact, with the right loadout, you might not even want to touch an AR again in MW3.

KoreanSavage’s “fastest killing” AMR9 class

Showing off his class with a dominant Nuke gameplay on Karachi, here’s how TheKoreanSavage builds out his AMR9 to make it absolutely lethal in MW3:

Muzzle : Shadowstrike Suppressor

: Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel : AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel

: AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel Optic : Mk3 Reflector

: Mk3 Reflector Rear Grip : Sakin ZX Grip

: Sakin ZX Grip Magazine: 50 Round Mag

This loadout is built entirely around increased range and accuracy, allowing the SMG to really melt your enemies at any distance.

It looks more like the kind of build you would put on an assault rifle, which is perhaps where it finds success, blending the two weapon types to maximize its efficiency.

While weapons will always look much better in the hands of demons like KoreanSavage, it’s well worth trying this out and seeing if you can make it work for you.