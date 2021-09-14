Kim Kardashian Met Gala outfit compared to infamous Warzone Roze skin

The Met Gala is always a visual splendor when it comes to dazzling clothing, and Kim Kardashian’s mysterious style choice has inspired comparisons to an infamous Warzone skin.

For the world of celebrity fashion, the Met Gala is highly regarded to be an exhibition of innovative, conceptual designs. Attended by an incredible roster of musicians and actors alike, the event often leads to some intriguing outfits raising a lot of eyebrows.

Kim Kardashian is one of many attendees who opted to showcase a unique vision for their outfit.

Arriving clad in all-black, the outfit has drawn an unexpected Call of Duty comparison.

Kim Kardashian: Warzone fan?

While other attendees of the Met Gala may have gone in for something a little more vibrant, the latter was clearly low down on Kim Kardashian’s list of priorities.

Showing up to the event in a mysterious all-black dress, the makeup industry entrepreneur was barely recognizable.

Due to its stealthy appearance, Kardashian’s outfit has drawn comparisons to a Warzone skin, that every fan dreads to see on the battlefield. Yes, the infamous Roze skin.

Kim K rockin’ the updated Roze skin outfit pic.twitter.com/NvZPcEKyPX — Dexb0t (@DEXB0T) September 14, 2021

“Kim K got the pre patch Roze skin” one person commented. The bodysuit, designed by Balenciaga, is seemingly one of many all-body outfits purchased by Kardashian.

Is Kim Kardashian really a secret Warzone fan in disguise? Has your squad been brutally wiped at the hands of a celebrity? We’re afraid that is just one mystery that won’t be solved anytime soon.