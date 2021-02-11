Karma rejoins OpTic Gaming as content creator

Known to many as the greatest Call of Duty player of all time, the recently retired Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow is officially back under the OpTic Gaming brand as a content creator for the Green Wall.

With a brief announcement video on the official OpTic Gaming Twitter account, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez uttered the words that CoD fans have been dying to hear for what feels like ages: “Karma, welcome to OpTic. And, just like that, he’s back.”

After months of competing in the Call of Duty League, a collective community groan was released as Karma announced his retirement from professional CoD in June 2020. The three-time world champion opted not to continue grinding for a middling Seattle Surge in the CDL’s inaugural season, but few fans expected him to be gone for good.

Having clarified that he intended on keeping ties with the scene through streaming and content creation, with a possibility of coaching as well, fans surely hoped this announcement would be coming.

With OpTic back under H3CZ ownership and Karma back under the OpTic banner, things are trending in a comfortable direction for Call of Duty fans. Although some may have hoped the legendary player would coach OpTic Chicago, it appears that the organization isn’t itching to mess with head coach Troy ‘Sender’ Michaels’ staff just yet.

Having absolutely drubbed the Los Angeles Thieves 3-0 during the preseason, it’s clear why OpTic Chicago’s coaching staff may feel comfortable as it stands. Still, there’s always a possibility that things chance as the season progresses and Karma’s competitive instincts kick in. At the end of the day, though, all that matters to OpTic and Karma fans alike is that the iconic player and iconic brand are, at long last, reunited.

hi guys I'm back! — Damon B (@DKarma) February 11, 2021

Having played for OpTic Nation and then OpTic Gaming from 2014 to 2019, Karma’s run with the Green Wall lasted for about half of his decorated professional career. While fans and fellow players alike have suggested that he’s talented enough on Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War (as evidenced by a Round 11 sniper ace in the Challengers Cup), the Chicago roster is already stacked and content may be calling.

Starting his OpTic creator career off with a CDL Opening Week watch party on Twitch, it’s clear that Karma will be gifting his streamers with professional CoD expertise when he’s not busy streaming games like Cold War, Warzone or even Escape From Tarkov.