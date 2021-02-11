Logo
Karma rejoins OpTic Gaming as content creator

Published: 11/Feb/2021 20:09 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 20:49

by Theo Salaun
Known to many as the greatest Call of Duty player of all time, the recently retired Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow is officially back under the OpTic Gaming brand as a content creator for the Green Wall.

With a brief announcement video on the official OpTic Gaming Twitter account, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez uttered the words that CoD fans have been dying to hear for what feels like ages: “Karma, welcome to OpTic. And, just like that, he’s back.”

After months of competing in the Call of Duty League, a collective community groan was released as Karma announced his retirement from professional CoD in June 2020. The three-time world champion opted not to continue grinding for a middling Seattle Surge in the CDL’s inaugural season, but few fans expected him to be gone for good.

Having clarified that he intended on keeping ties with the scene through streaming and content creation, with a possibility of coaching as well, fans surely hoped this announcement would be coming. 

With OpTic back under H3CZ ownership and Karma back under the OpTic banner, things are trending in a comfortable direction for Call of Duty fans. Although some may have hoped the legendary player would coach OpTic Chicago, it appears that the organization isn’t itching to mess with head coach Troy ‘Sender’ Michaels’ staff just yet.

Having absolutely drubbed the Los Angeles Thieves 3-0 during the preseason, it’s clear why OpTic Chicago’s coaching staff may feel comfortable as it stands. Still, there’s always a possibility that things chance as the season progresses and Karma’s competitive instincts kick in. At the end of the day, though, all that matters to OpTic and Karma fans alike is that the iconic player and iconic brand are, at long last, reunited.

Having played for OpTic Nation and then OpTic Gaming from 2014 to 2019, Karma’s run with the Green Wall lasted for about half of his decorated professional career. While fans and fellow players alike have suggested that he’s talented enough on Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War (as evidenced by a Round 11 sniper ace in the Challengers Cup), the Chicago roster is already stacked and content may be calling.

Starting his OpTic creator career off with a CDL Opening Week watch party on Twitch, it’s clear that Karma will be gifting his streamers with professional CoD expertise when he’s not busy streaming games like Cold War, Warzone or even Escape From Tarkov.

LIVE: CDL 2021 Opening Weekend: LA Thieves make debut vs new-look ROKKR

Published: 11/Feb/2021 19:50 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 20:42

by Albert Petrosyan
The Call of Duty League is back for its second season and kicking off the 2021 campaign is the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, the first of three Stage 1 events ahead of the CDL’s first-ever Major. You can find everything you need to follow the event below.

  • LA Thieves make CDL debut vs Minnesota ROKKR’s brand-new roster.
  • Dallas Empire begin title defense vs new-look Seattle Surge.
  • Day 1 matches begin at 12PM PT / 3PM ET.

CDL Opening Weekend: Stream

The CoD League broadcasted their events exclusively on YouTube in the 2020 season and that won’t be changing for 2021. You can catch the whole Opening Weekend stream below, and watch any of the action you missed on the CDL’s YouTube channel.

CDL Opening Weekend: Schedule

This event is composed of four days of matches – two matches each on February 11-12 followed by a pair of three-match days on Feb 13-14.

Day 1 – Thursday, February 11

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 12)
Minnesota ROKKR 0 – 1 LA Thieves 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Seattle Surge vs Dallas Empire 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 2 – Friday, February 12

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 13)
Paris Legion vs OpTic Chicago 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
LA Guerrillas vs Atlanta FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 3 – Saturday, February 13

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 14)
Paris Legion vs LA Guerrillas 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Toronto Ultra vs Florida Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
New York Subliners vs LA Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 4 – Sunday, February 14

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 15)
Seattle Surge vs London Royal Ravens 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Minnesota ROKKR vs Dallas Empire 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
OpTic Chicago vs Atlanta FaZe 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

CDL Opening Weekend: Format & CDL Points

  • Location: Online (hosted by Atlanta FaZe)
  • Prize Pool: N/A
  • CDL Points: 10 per win
  • Maps & Modes:
    • Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
    • Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
    • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
  • Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Opening Weekend: Teams & Rosters

LA Thieves CDL roster
LA Thieves
The LA Thieves finally make their organizational debut in the CDL.

All 12 teams are competing in the Opening Weekend, split into two groups. The groups are determined in a special draw that takes place before each Stage and stay that way through the Stage’s three events and Major before getting redrawn.

Note: Rosters are not confirmed until the tournament starts

Group A

Team Roster
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
London Royal Ravens Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Group B

Team Roster
Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX

