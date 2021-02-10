Logo
All Jump Pad locations on Firebase Z in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Published: 10/Feb/2021 1:38

by Tanner Pierce
Jump Pads are one of the new features included with the new Zombies map Firebase Z and they help you move from one side of the map to the other with ease. Here’s where you can find each pad and where on the map it’ll take you.

Jump Pads are one of Firebase Z’s more interesting feature. While the utility has been featured in one shape or form a couple times throughout Zombies history, this one’s is the most clearly aimed towards traveling quickly throughout the map.

Firebase Z is a pretty big map, meaning you’ll spend a lot of time running from one end of the main playable section to the other. Luckily, the Jump Pads help mitigate that, as they can get you from one side of the map to the other in just a few short seconds, compared to the few minutes that it would take you by walking.

How do the Jump Pads work?

Jump Pads can help you go from one side of the map to the other in seconds.

Using a Jump Pad in Firebase Z is simple. All you have to do is find one, hold the interact button to pay 500 points, and then you’ll be soaring through the air towards a landing point in no time. There’s no fall damage using this either, so you don’t have to worry about that.

The only caveat to using these pads is that you have to have the end point of the jump pad opened up and the power turned on in order to use it, meaning you can’t just fly into another section of the map for free.

Aside from that, there’s next to no restrictions on how you use these.

Jump Pad locations

Each Jump Pad costs 500 points.

There are 6 Jump Pads located around Firebase Z and each one will take you to it’s own landing pad. Think of each section of the map as if it were interconnected with each other through these different pads: other than in the dead center of the map, no matter which corner you’re in, you’ll be able to get to another corner.

Luckily, each pad will tell you were you’re going before you put the money in, however, if you ever get confused, here’s an easy breakdown to remember:

  • Jump Pad 1: Located in Jungle Defense, transports you to Scorched Defense
  • Jump Pad 2: Located inside Mission Control, transports you to Jungle Defense
  • Jump Pad 3: Located near Mission Control, transports you to Rocky Defense
  • Jump Pad 4: Located on the second story of Rocky Defense, transports you Jungle Defense
  • Jump Pad 5: Located inside Data Center, transports you to Scorched Defense
  • Jump Pad 6: Inside Jungle Defense, transports you to Rocky Defense

As previously mentioned, unfortunately, there’s no way to get on a Jump Pad on the center of the map, so if you need to go to one of the other sections, you’ll have to walk there.

Otherwise, it’s a great way to get around the map, especially if you’re on a special round and you have to defend one of the sections from invading Zombies, as it’ll get you there in a pinch. And with a guaranteed path from one section to the other, there’s no way you’ll be able to miss your landing.

Best M13 loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone

Published: 9/Feb/2021 23:50 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 0:02

by Tanner Pierce
The M13 is one of the better weapons to use in Warzone right now, especially among the Modern Warfare weapons, due to its high rate of fire and relatively low recoil. Here’s how you can take the most advantage of the weapon.

With the inclusion of Black Ops Cold War weapons a few months back, Warzone has gone through a shift in its metagame. While the DMR was dominating for a while, the game seems to be a in a more balancing state, at least in terms of the weapons themselves.

Right now, however, one of the best weapons you can use in the game is the M13. It has one of the best rate-of-fires among Modern Warfare assault rifles and, if you use the right attachments, can have some pretty low recoil, allowing you to beam other players at a distance.

Best M13 Warzone Loadout: attachments

The M13 is one of the better Modern Warfare weapons available to use in Warzone right now.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Tempus Marksman
  • Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 60-Round Mags
  • Stock: M13 Skeleton Stock

Starting off with one of the most popular attachments in Warzone: the Monolithic Suppressor. This is one of the go-to attachments due to the fact that it reduces your sound and increases your damage range. Yes, there’s a decrease in your ADS time and your aim steadiness but the benefits far outway the negatives.

Moving onto the barrel, we have the Tempus Marksman. This also increases your damage range, while also improving the weapon’s bullet velocity and recoil control. Again, it’ll have a negative impact on your ADS speed, as well as your movement speed, but the Tempus helps turn it into a beam the most.

The Ranger Foregrip will also help with the M13’s recoil, while also having the added benefit of helping mitigate the aim steadiness problems caused by the Mono suppressor, although your ADS time will once again be affected.

The M13 can act like a laser beam if you put the right attachments on it.

To help make up this massive ADS deficit, we’ll use the M13 Skeleton Stock, which increases the ADS speed, as well as the aim walking movement speed. Of course, this won’t completely fix the negative impact all those ADS hindering attachments will have, but it helps mitigate them a bit.

Finally, we have the 60-round magazine, which will help you stay on targets longer. This also negatively affects the ADS and movement speeds, so if you feel like it’s a bit too much to handle, you could switch this attachment out for the 50-round magazine. You have 10 fewer rounds but it has less of a negative effect on the gun.

