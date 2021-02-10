All Jump Pad locations on Firebase Z in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Jump Pads are one of the new features included with the new Zombies map Firebase Z and they help you move from one side of the map to the other with ease. Here’s where you can find each pad and where on the map it’ll take you.

Jump Pads are one of Firebase Z’s more interesting feature. While the utility has been featured in one shape or form a couple times throughout Zombies history, this one’s is the most clearly aimed towards traveling quickly throughout the map.

Firebase Z is a pretty big map, meaning you’ll spend a lot of time running from one end of the main playable section to the other. Luckily, the Jump Pads help mitigate that, as they can get you from one side of the map to the other in just a few short seconds, compared to the few minutes that it would take you by walking.

How do the Jump Pads work?

Using a Jump Pad in Firebase Z is simple. All you have to do is find one, hold the interact button to pay 500 points, and then you’ll be soaring through the air towards a landing point in no time. There’s no fall damage using this either, so you don’t have to worry about that.

The only caveat to using these pads is that you have to have the end point of the jump pad opened up and the power turned on in order to use it, meaning you can’t just fly into another section of the map for free.

Aside from that, there’s next to no restrictions on how you use these.

Jump Pad locations

There are 6 Jump Pads located around Firebase Z and each one will take you to it’s own landing pad. Think of each section of the map as if it were interconnected with each other through these different pads: other than in the dead center of the map, no matter which corner you’re in, you’ll be able to get to another corner.

Luckily, each pad will tell you were you’re going before you put the money in, however, if you ever get confused, here’s an easy breakdown to remember:

Jump Pad 1: Located in Jungle Defense, transports you to Scorched Defense

Located in Jungle Defense, transports you to Scorched Defense Jump Pad 2: Located inside Mission Control, transports you to Jungle Defense

Located inside Mission Control, transports you to Jungle Defense Jump Pad 3: Located near Mission Control, transports you to Rocky Defense

Located near Mission Control, transports you to Rocky Defense Jump Pad 4: Located on the second story of Rocky Defense, transports you Jungle Defense

Located on the second story of Rocky Defense, transports you Jungle Defense Jump Pad 5: Located inside Data Center, transports you to Scorched Defense

Located inside Data Center, transports you to Scorched Defense Jump Pad 6: Inside Jungle Defense, transports you to Rocky Defense

As previously mentioned, unfortunately, there’s no way to get on a Jump Pad on the center of the map, so if you need to go to one of the other sections, you’ll have to walk there.

Read More: How to get free Juggernog in Cold War Zombies Firebase Z

Otherwise, it’s a great way to get around the map, especially if you’re on a special round and you have to defend one of the sections from invading Zombies, as it’ll get you there in a pinch. And with a guaranteed path from one section to the other, there’s no way you’ll be able to miss your landing.