Jukeyz ranks his top 5 Warzone players of all time

Warzone star Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James has revealed his top five greatest Warzone players of all time — and you might be slightly surprised by his picks.

Jukeyz has made his name as not only one of Europe’s finest Warzone players, but one of the very best worldwide. He regularly not only puts up a fight against North America’s finest, but also beats them in multiple tournaments and formats.

While the Brit has established himself as one of the best in the game, he gave his thoughts on who the best Warzone players of all time are during a recent chat with Dexerto.

With consideration across Verdansk and Caldera, from 2v2 kill races to intense $100k custom lobbies, here’s Jukeyz’s top 5.

Jukeyz top 5 Warzone players all time

Jukeyz’s top five is similar to most players and viewers, though his order from first to fifth might be somewhat of a surprise to some.

Here’s how Jukeyz lists his top five:

Almond Aydan Biffle Jukeyz Tommey

Almond is currently the highest earner in Caldera and, according to Jukeyz, the best Warzone player in the game’s history. Aydan and Biffle complete the top 3, while Jukeyz also puts himself at 4 and, finally, Warzone’s highest earner Tommey in at 5th.

“They just don’t know about Almond,” he said when asked why the Minnesota RØKKR Warzone star comes ahead of some of the bigger names, and he clearly loves Almond’s playstyle and ability.

Jukeyz also shouted out ScummN as an honorable mention but doesn’t believe he makes it into that top five conversation yet.

With Warzone 2 on the horizon, we could see some major changes coming to the Call of Duty battle royale, including a shift in who is considered to be the best.