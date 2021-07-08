Forget John Wick: Warzone players want an infamous Tropic Thunder hero as next Operator

Warzone is no stranger to pop culture cameos and, after characters like Jigsaw and Rambo got love, the community has set their eyes on a new Operator. And it’s a controversial one: Tropic Thunder’s infamous Sergeant Lincoln Osiris.

Look, it’s not exactly clear how well 2008’s action comedy Tropic Thunder would hold up in the current sociocultural landscape. It was written by Ben Stiller and Justin Theroux, featured an industry-leading cast, and received enough controversy to make an Activision partnership feel… ambitious.

Looking back on the satirical film, people weren’t very fond of some jokes centered around mental disabilities. Further, there’s the issue of Robert Downey Jr.’s character, Sgt. Osiris, who wears blackface for practically the entire movie.

But Downey Jr. has said he doesn’t regret the self-aware role at all and CoD fans think Osiris would be a hilarious inclusion in Warzone, especially due to the outlandish voice lines it could come with.

Even if you haven’t seen the movie, you can tell just how self-reflectively ridiculous it is just from the trailer. Like a comedy, meta version of The Expendables, the movie has given rise to some iconic characters.

And Warzone fans are ready for Osiris to make his debut in game, even over other highly touted characters like John Wick.

When ‘Mibbens’ posted the idea on Reddit, they probably weren’t expecting a comment section filled with possible voice lines. “Cover me you limped d**k motherf**kers” and “we’re f**king lost, man” are some of the crowd favorites.

For what it’s worth, RDJ has emphasized that the Osiris character isn’t taken lightly. Instead, he explains that “Tropic Thunder is about how wrong [blackface] is.”

While it’s unclear if Activision would ever really bring the foul-mouthed, satirical sergeant into the fold, one thing is clear: Warzone players are ready to play as a dude who’s playing as a dude disguised as another dude.