JoeWo’s throwback Warzone OTs 9 loadout is perfect for Rebirth Island

YouTuber JoeWo has brought the OTs 9 back into the ‘best Warzone SMG’ conversation after showing off exactly how effective it can still be on Rebirth Island.

Warzone’s Season 2 Reloaded SMG meta has been a stagnant one thus far with the MP40 and Welgun dominating the top of the order, but that doesn’t mean all of the other SMGs are completely unusable.

JoeWo, Warzone’s resident Movement King, has taken it upon himself to show off how the long-abandoned OTs 9 build from 2021 can still be used to great effect if you know when and where to use it.

JoeWo shows off why the OTs 9 is still viable for Rebirth

His loadout is a simple one that stays pretty well within the confines of the old meta version of the gun.

The weapon’s biggest advantage is its strafe speed, allowing you to stay elusive while in those up-close gunfights.

OTS 9 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 8.1″ Task Force

8.1″ Task Force Stock: Spetsnaz

Spetsnaz Ammunition: VDV 40 Round Fast Mag

VDV 40 Round Fast Mag Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Though the MP40, Welgun, and STEN might have the overall performance edge over the OTs, this strafe advantage can shore up a lot of that inequality and keep you outmaneuvering the opposition.

Now the rest of the loadout has some room for improvising. If you’re comfortable rocking a Kar98k or a Swiss K31, those are easy and obvious companions that will complement your movement-based SMG build well.

Alternatively, you could turn to the Cooper Carbine or the new controversial Volk loadout to keep yourself safe at a distance.

The only right answer is the gun that you feel the most comfortable with when the fight starts to move too far ahead of you.