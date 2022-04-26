JoeWo’s dominant AMAX Warzone loadout could be the perfect all-round weapon

The CR-56 AMAX may no longer be the best AR in Warzone, but JoeWo’s loadout proves that this old-school weapon still packs a punch in Season 3.

With the arrival of Warzone Season 3, many players will be looking for new Assault Rifles to help them gain a competitive edge. Well, JoeWo has revealed his favorite CR-56 AMAX loadout that is perfect for both Caldera and Rebirth Island.

This classic AR originally dominated the game’s lobbies in past seasons thanks to its high damage, fantastic accuracy, and excellent range. While the Cooper Carbine and XM4 reign supreme in the current Warzone meta, the AMAX is still a fantastic choice.

Advertisement

In fact, if you utilize JoeWo’s CR-56 loadout, then you’ll be able to eliminate your foes in no time at all. Whether you’re bored of Warzone’s best ARs or just wish to use an off-meta pick, then this loadout is a great choice.

JoeWo’s CR-56 AMAX loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Caldera is a big place and features plenty of mid to long-range engagements, which make recoil control and damage range incredibly important. Well, to help aid in these areas JoeWo has attached the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Zodiac S440.

These two attachments drastically increase your effective range, reduce the AMAX’s recoil, and even speed up the gun’s bullet travel time. Next up is the VLK 3.0x. This Optic is perfect for securing those all-important head and body shots, especially when you wish to take down targets at range.

Advertisement

However, JoeWo notes that players can switch out this Optic for the PBX Holo 7 Sight if they primarily play Rebirth Island. Unlike the VLK 3.0x, the PBX speeds up your ADS time, while the 1.3x magnification makes it easier to track close to mid-range targets.

Timestamp of 2:28

Like the majority of Modern Warfare’s loadouts, the Commando Foregrip is vital for recoil reduction. The AMAX will still climb vertically when fired under prolonged engagements, but this attachment does make controlling the gun a lot more manageable.

Lastly, the 45 Round Mags provide enough ammunition to comfortably down your target. Just be sure to avoid any long-range fights as any missed shots can lead to some rather frustrating deaths.

Advertisement

Unlike Swagg’s Sniper Rifle AMAX loadout, JoeWo’s old-school build is geared towards close to mid-range firefights.

So, there you have it, a deadly AMAX loadout you can use in Season 3. Be sure to give it a go and see if you can clutch any dominant Warzone wins.