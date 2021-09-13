How to watch JoeWo’s $40k Warzone tournament: stream, teams, format

Call of Duty: Warzone content creator JoeWo is hosting a $40,000 Duos tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about the Battle for the Crown, from the stream and the format to the teams and the prize pool.

One-day, $40K double-elimination bracket.

Duo Quads format, with 16 duos invited.

Top players include Aydan, Diaz Biffle, and more.

The Season 5 Reloaded update is pretty fresh in the streets of Verdansk. With tons of weapon changes, JoeWo’s tournament is set to see where the meta sits.

With guns like the DMR and Type 63 making their way in as new “SMG” variants, we could see some different loadouts than the usual.

And, as some of the top Warzone players in August are primed to take the battlefield, this tournament is destined to deliver an explosive day of games. You’re not going to want to miss any of it.

Advertisement

JoeWo’s Warzone Battle for the Crown stream



<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This tournament will be streamed from a new Twitch channel that JoeWo has created for the tournament. However, viewers will also be able to tune into top competitor’s individual streams as well — like Aydan Biffle , or JoeWo

JoeWo’s Warzone Battle for the Crown format & schedule



Incredibly excited and blessed to announce my $40,000 Battle for the Crown Tournament tomorrow at 4 PM EST featuring some of the best @callofduty players in the game. pic.twitter.com/8nXFnUpyUW — NRG JoeWo (@AverageJoeWo) September 13, 2021

The Battle for the Crown format is the same as typical duo Warzone tournaments. In total, 16 duos will battle it out until one remains.

Read More: Warzone players use bug to turn Dirt Bikes into invincible guided missiles

Here is the format for the tournament:

16 teams of duos facing off in a head-to-head, double elimination bracket.

Upper bracket matches are best-of-three games, scores dependent on total kills.

Lower bracket matches will be a best-of-one, the loser is eliminated from the tournament.

The competition is set to take place on September 13 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET.

You can view the full, live bracket here.

JoeWo’s Warzone Battle for the Crown teams

With each duo looking as stacked as ever, this tournament is surely going to deliver a bang. Below is the full list of the teams that will be competing.

Teams

JoeWo & Stukawaki Aydan & Rated HusKerrs & Newbz Tommey & Almxnd IceManIsaac & Bbreadman BobbyPoff & Babydillster OpTic Blake & OpTic Jorge Zlaner & Destroy ZooMaa & Methodz MuTeX & Blazt UnRationaL & ScummN DiazBiffle & SuperEvan Envoy & Intechs Brittneyraines & zSmit Exzachtt & Braalik p90princess & zColorss

With teams like Aydan and Rated, HusKerrs and Newbz, and DiazBiffle and SuperEvan, there will surely be fireworks that you won’t want to miss.