JoeWo unveils deadly FFAR Warzone loadout that dominates Rebirth Island

Warzone star JoeWo has shown off a deadly FFAR loadout that is perfect for games on Rebirth Island as it rips through enemies with ease.

While the meta in Warzone has gone through plenty of different changes in the past, it has become a little stale in Pacific Season 2. Weapons like the Kar98, XM4, MP40, and Bren still rule the day much to the annoyance of some players.

As a result, plenty of players have been trying to go back to weapons from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War for something different – even if they do believe that the option to only use five attachments versus 10 with the Vanguard weapons does put them at a disadvantage.

Some players have fallen back in love with the FFAR from Cold War, and while it has a rock-bottom pick rate as per WZRanked, it can still beam through enemies, especially on Rebirth Island.

Warzone star JoeWo highlighted the Cold War Assault Rifle in his April 23 video, calling it “disgusting” as to just how easy it eliminated enemies and helped him find success on Rebirth.

“I brought one of my favorite metas out for the day, and oh my goodness, I had one of my filthiest games of Rebirth yet. The FFAR still hits incredibly hard and knocks fast,” he said.

The build is ever so slightly different from what we’ve seen before, though. The always popular Agency Suppressor and Raider Stock drop out, with the Sound Suppressor and SAS Combat Stock taking their place. The always helpful Salvo Fast Mag manages to retain its spot, however.

JoeWo’s best FFAR Warzone loadout

Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

: Tiger Team Spotlight Magazine : Salvo Fast Mags

: Salvo Fast Mags Stock : SAS Combat Stock

: SAS Combat Stock Grip: Serpent Wrap

As noted, the Cold War weapon does still maintain a rock bottom pick rate, but if players like JoeWo continue to give it some shine that could all change.

It may not become meta, especially with the Season 3 changes around the corner, but it can certainly still do some decent damage.