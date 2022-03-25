JoeWo reveals Warzone Armaguerra 43 loadout to dominate Season 2 Reloaded

The Armaguerra 43 is the latest SMG that is dominating Warzone and JoeWo has the perfect loadout that can give players a competitive edge.

Warzone’s Season 2 Reloaded update introduced plenty of new content to the game, including Rebirth Island map changes, Weapon Trading System, and the Armaguerra 43. This new Vanguard SMG comes packed with a lightning-fast rate of fire, which makes it a popular option for those looking to maximize their DPS in close-quarter firefights.

Whether the Armaguerra has what it takes to topple Warzone’s best SMGs remains to be seen, but JoeWo’s loadout demonstrates just how powerful it can be. So, if you’re looking for a worthy replacement to the MP40 or just wish to enhance your kill potential in Warzone Season 2, then this Armaguerra build will enable you to do just that.

JoeWo’s best Armaguerra loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil B ooster

ooster Barrel: 570mm Pre cisione

cisione Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: I merito SA Foldin g

merito SA Foldin Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk: Sleight of Hand

Perk 2: Quick

The Armaguerra may be the new kid on the block, but many Warzone pros have already been putting this fast-firing weapon to good use. However, despite the SMG’s overall speed, the gun does have a decent amount of recoil.

Because of this, JoeWo has utilized the following attachments: Recoil Booster, Botti 570mm Precisione, Imerito SA Folding, M1941 Hand Stop, and Stippled Grip. These attachments enable you to simply beam your targets without having to constantly adjust your aim.

JoeWo has also attached the Slate Reflector optic, which is fantastic for zeroing in on head and body shots in close-quarter scenarios. Having plenty of ammunition and decent bullet velocity is also imperative to any SMG build.

So, to help with these areas, the Warzone pro has utilized both the 9mm 60 Round Mags and Lengthened ammo type. Meanwhile, Sleight of Hand and Quick will ensure you have speedy reloads and the ability to outmaneuver your opponents.

JoeWo’s best Armaguerra loadout is certainly an incredibly powerful build and one that can give you an edge in Warzone Season 2. Make sure you give it a go when you next drop into Rebirth Island or Caldera.