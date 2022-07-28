JoeWo reveals Warzone AR that will replace NZ-41 in Season 4 Reloaded

James Busby . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

JoeWo has revealed the new best Warzone Assault Rifle loadout after the Season 4 Reloaded nerfs to the NZ-41. Here’s all the attachments you need to gain a competitive edge in the latest update.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is finally live, which has brought with it plenty of new game modes, the Vargo-S AR, and plenty of weapon tweaks. One of the biggest changes comes in the form of NZ-41 nerfs.

This deadly weapon has been dominating the game’s lobbies since its release, but the recent damage nerfs aim to reign in its power. Because of this, JoeWo has revealed an AR that he believes will replace the NZ-41.

So, if you’re looking for the best Assault Rifle to use in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded or just wish to claim more kills, then JoeWo’s loadout will give you a huge advantage.

JoeWo’s best KG M40 loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Tight Gr i p

Tight Gr p Perk 2: Fully Loaded

JoeWo’s best KG M40 loadout is all about reducing the gun’s recoil and increasing its effective damage range. In fact, when this weapon is kitted out with these attachments it barely moves.

Kicking things off is the MX Silencer, Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded, SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x, M1930 Strife Angled, Hatched Grip, and Tight Grip. Simply zero in on your target and begin lighting them up with incredible accuracy.

The added bullet velocity from the Barrel, Lengthened, and Muzzle enables you to hit distant targets with ease. This makes the KG M40 incredibly versatile when it comes to both mid and long-range engagements.

Timestamp of 1:02

Combine this with the added sprint to fire speed and movement speed from the VDD 22G Padded, and you have a very quick AR. While you’ll still be best off switching to your SMG during close-quarter fights, this attachment can give you a chance when quick reaction times are needed.

Lastly, the 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums and Fully Loaded perk give you plenty of ammunition to secure multiple kills.

So, there you have it, the best KG M40 Warzone loadout. Whether this AR has what it takes to overthrow the NZ-41 remains to be seen, but for now, this weapon looks to be a worthy replacement in Season 4 Reloaded.