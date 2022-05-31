JoeWo reveals underrated Warzone BAR loadout perfect for Rebirth & Caldera

The BAR can deliver some truly incredible damage in close to mid-range firefights, making it particularly potent on rebirth Island. Warzone streamer, JoeWo, has the perfect loadout that boosts this deadly AR’s damage.

Vanguard’s BAR is one of the most underrated Assault Rifles in Warzone. While it may not be as strong as the STG44 or Cooper Carbine, it does have a great TTK if you kit it out with the best attachments.

Despite having a methodical fire rate, this iconic WW2 weapon can down a fully armored enemy in just a few shots. In fact, JoeWo’s loadout greatly reduces the gun’s recoil and bolsters its fire rate, making it particularly lethal on Rebirth Island.

Advertisement

So, if you’re looking for another AR option and wish to avoid any of the game’s meta picks, then this underrated BAR loadout is one you don’t want to miss.

JoeWo’s best BAR Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booste r

Barrel: CGC 30” XL

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock: Cooper SP

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 8mm Klauser 40 Rnd Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk: Hardscope

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Since this loadout is tailored towards Rebirth Island, JoeWo has utilized the Recoil Booster and 8mm Klauser 40 Rnd Mags. Both these attachments raise the gun’s fire rate, while also adding movement speed and reducing ADS time.

This enables you to be a lot more reactive when seeking out your foes and helps you stay competitive in close-quarter scenarios. Next up is the CGC 30” XL, SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x, Cooper SP, M1941 Hand Stop, and Polymer Grip.

Advertisement

Timestamp of 1:00

All of these attachments greatly reduce the BAR’s recoil, which is one of the main drawbacks of this AR. Once these have been equipped, you’ll be able to simply point and click on your foes, without having to constantly worry about any severe recoil management.

Combine this with the added recoil reduction from the Hardscope Perk and you have an incredibly precise AR. Meanwhile, Lengthened speeds up the BAR’s bullet velocity, which makes it easier to hit distant targets.

Lastly, Fully Loaded and 8mm Klauser 40 Rnd Mags provide you with plenty of ammunition, which is important if you wish to avoid scouring the map for bullets. So, there you have it, one deadly BAR loadout you can use on Rebirth Island.

Advertisement

Make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest Warzone news and guides.

C58 | Grau 5.56 | Kilo 141 | Krig 6 | CR-56 AMAX | FFAR 1 | Mac 10 | MP5 | Kar98k | HDR | Best controller settings | Top 10 best class setups and loadouts | Top highest-earning Warzone players