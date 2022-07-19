JoeWo reveals off-meta Warzone SMG with insane movement speed to dominate gunfights

James Busby . 55 minutes ago

Warzone’s SMG meta constantly changes with every new update, but JoeWo has discovered an underrated loadout that could give you the edge needed to win more close-quarter firefights.

While the Marco 5 continues to be the dominant SMG in Warzone, there are times when a non-meta pick can prove just as useful. Not only does utilizing less popular guns help shake up your gameplay, but it can also provide an added element of surprise to your enemies.

The movement speed god himself, JoeWoe, recently showcased a deadly Warzone SMG loadout that is perfect for close-quarter combat. In fact, this particular Vanguard weapon can give you a huge advantage on Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep.

Whether you’re tired of the game’s best SMG loadouts or just wish to rely on your movement mechanics, this off-meta class will enable you to get an edge over your foes.

JoeWo’s best Sten loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Stock: Gawain Para

Gawain Para Magazine: Lengthened

Lengthened Ammunition: 7.62 Gorenko 36 round mags

7.62 Gorenko 36 round mags Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

When equipped with the attachments outlined above, the Sten can become an absolute movement speed monster. In fact, during a recent livestream, JoeWo demonstrated just how potent it could be.

In order to take this gun’s mobility to its very limits, the streamer has attached the following: Gawain Para, SG98 Compact, Taped Grip, Acrobatic, and Quick. When all of these attachments are equipped, you’ll be running rings around your foes in no time.

The added mobility makes the Sten incredibly potent in close-quarter fights, where the added mobility can enable you to give your enemy the slip. Combine this with the added fire rate from the Recoil Booster, SA 65mm Rapid, 7.62 Gorenko 36 round mags – and you have a recipe for success.

Lastly, the bullet velocity from Lengthened makes hitting distant targets a little more managed, while the Slate Reflector offers the perfect clarity without hindering your ADS speed at all.

While the Sten may only have a 0.47% pick rate, the gun does make up for this with a whopping 2.05% win rate. So, if you’re looking for a new weapon to try out, then make sure to give JoeWo’s loadout a go.