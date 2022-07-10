JoeWo claims ‘overlooked’ Cold War AR is the best replacement for the NZ-41

Alec Mullins . 2 hours ago

JoeWo is one of the most notable names in all of Warzone. Best known for his ridiculous movement skills, he’s also a reliable source for all the latest meta updates as well. After trying out an old Cold War AR, he’s decided that it’s the frontrunner to replace the NZ-41 right now.

JoeWo is known for absolutely destroying Warzone lobbies with his signature mobility, but that doesn’t mean he’s not clued into the latest trends in weapon balancing as well.

The NZ-41 was hands-down the most effective weapon in the game for a long time, but after an early Season 4 nerfs, it’s time to crown a new king of the meta and Joe believes he’s locked in on a great option.

JoeWo reveals which gun will replace the NZ-41 in Warzone’s meta

After a few games of getting hands-on with it on Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep, the streamer believes Cold War’s Grav is set to take center stage for the time being.

He made this claim in a July 9 YouTube video and went on to show some unbelievable gameplay to back it up.

“A viewer recommended me to use the Grav again and I was like ‘there’s no way that gun is good’…so I brought it out and it was frying,” he said.

In the first game, Joe jumps into Rebirth and puts on a clinic en route to 26 kills, but gets taken out just shy of winning the game.

Throughout the match, the Grav picks up kills with wild speed, leaving the seasoned vet stunned for most of the match. His good luck continued on Fortune’s Keep, picking up 31 kills and a ‘W’ in an even harder steamroll of the competition than before.

There are other guns vying for the top spot, but if his gameplay is anything to go by, the Grav could be set up for major success this season.