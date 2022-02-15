How to watch JoeWo’s $25K Caldera of Passion Warzone event: Stream, schedule, teams

NRG streamer JoeWo is next in line with his own major Warzone competition, and we’ve got the full rundown on all there is to know about the $25K Caldera of Passion event.

$25,000 prize pool up for grabs.

20 teams competing in six custom lobbies.

JoeWo hosting.

In a month full of high-stakes Warzone events, JoeWo is looking to stand out with a more ‘passionate’ tournament than the rest.

The popular streamer is hosting his very own tournament with a whopping $25,000 on the line. With a range of Warzone’s top pros and biggest stars all set to compete, it’s sure to be another thrilling day of action in Caldera.

Before teams drop into the first lobby, here’s a complete breakdown of everything you need to know about the Caldera of Passion event.

JoeWo’s $25K Caldera of Passion event: Streams & Schedule

As you would expect from his very own tournament, tuning into JoeWo’s Twitch stream on the day will be the best way to keep on top of the event. Though with every player required to share their POV, fans can also watch their favorite streamers directly.

JoeWo’s very own $25K Warzone event is all set to kick off at 12PM PT | 3PM ET on Thursday, February 22. With six custom lobbies set to play out, it’s safe to expect a full afternoon of action.

JoeWo’s $25K Caldera of Passion event: Format

JoeWo’s Warzone tournament hones in on custom lobby competition. Rather than having players race for kills in public lobbies, this event puts every team into the same version of Caldera to battle it out.

Teams will be awarded based on not only their kills, but their placement in each lobby as well. With six games to be played in total, those with the best performance overall will walk away with the biggest chunk of change.

Another BIG announcement that’s been in the works for a while. Who would you like to see in my $25,000? 👀 https://t.co/eR1cn7wcjj — NRG JoeWo (@AverageJoeWo) February 15, 2022

There’s currently no telling if certain vehicles or equipment will be banned from this custom event. Given it takes place just days out from the major Season 2 patch, there’s a chance a few new additions might be on the chopping block.

Similarly, an exact prize pool split hasn’t yet been revealed. We’ll keep you updated here when those details are locked in.

JoeWo’s $25K Caldera of Passion event: Players & Teams

We’re still a few days out from JoeWo’s $25K Warzone event. Not to mention, teams have a hefty $100K OpTic Texas tournament coming up first this week. As a result, exact squads haven’t confirmed their presence just yet.

Be sure to check back over the next few days as we’ll keep you up to speed right here with a full list of teams before the action gets underway.