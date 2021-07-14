JGOD’s Stoner 63 Warzone loadout is the “best” LMG class in the game

Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed his lethal Stoner 63 loadout that dominates players in Warzone.

While Warzone’s LMGs have never been as popular as the game’s dominant AR class, the Stoner 63 is still a great option. This is particularly true for those that enjoy large clip sizes and incredible damage. Despite the Stoner 63 being classified as an LMG, this beefy weapon has very little recoil – an area that many guns of its ilk struggle with.

It’s because of this that JGOD believes the Stoner 63 is currently the best LMG in Warzone, overthrowing the likes of the PKM and Bruen. If you kit the Stoner 63 out with the best attachments, then this Cold War weapon can even rival a number of the game’s meta ARs. This is especially true when using JGODs latest loadout.

Advertisement

JGOD’s Stoner 63 loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 21.8” Task Force

Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: Fast Mag

JGOD’s Stoner 63 loadout greatly boosts the gun’s accuracy and damage range, giving it the boost it needs to compete in long to mid-range firefights. First up, is the Agency Suppressor and 21.8” Task Force.

Both these attachments increase the Stoner’s damage range and bullet velocity, while also keeping the gun’s shot suppressed. While snagging kills across Rebirth is incredibly easy, the distant shooting in Verdansk can be a little tough. Fortunately, these attachments help with securing distant kills.

Read More: JGOD reveals new SCAR loadout after Season 4 buff

The added reduction in vertical recoil from Field Agent Grip also enables the use of the Royal & Kross 4x. Not only does this afford you increased precision, but it also makes hitting those all-important head and bodyshots incredibly easy.

Advertisement

Timestamp of 0:09

Rounding things off at the bottom is the Fast Mag. This time-saving attachment is a must, particularly if you wish to cut down any lengthy reload animations. The Stoner comes packed with 75 rounds by default, so you’ll have more than enough ammo to take down multiple enemies.

While the Stoner may not be the best gun in Warzone Season 4, JGOD’s loadout proves that it still packs a serious punch and is well worth trying out.