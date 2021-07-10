JGOD’s no recoil RPD Warzone class is perfect for Rebirth Island

Popular Warzone YouTuber JGOD highlighted the RPD as one of the most “underrated” weapons in the battle royale, and he’s even got a class loadout that is perfect for Rebirth Island.

When Warzone first launched over a year ago, players had one option in terms of a map – Verdansk. Since then, things have changed quite a bit with the arrival of Rebirth Island.

The Alcatraz-inspired mini location has become the go-to map for many Warzone players in the last few weeks, as they’ve become frustrated by Verdansk and the constant cheaters.

JGOD has joined them in making trips over to Rebirth, and believes the RPD is a pretty solid choice for players making the switch, especially as it has no recoil.

The popular Warzone YouTuber highlighted the weapon on July 9, saying it’s one of the most underrated guns in the game because of its lack of recoil.

LMG’s have always been a popular choice in the CoD battle royale, and have tended to be a bit busted at times in terms of recoil as well. As for the RPD, JGOD says the 15-20 shots have little recoil, and then after that, you don’t experience any recoil at all.

While many players might opt to run the weapon with a KAR, given that is the most popular Warzone weapon overall, JGOD rocks the Milano SMG. Therefore, his class is solid for Rebirth as he has the RPD for medium-range and then can use the Milano to finish people off.

JGOD’s RPD Warzone loadout for Rebirth Island

RPD

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 20.3 Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Grip: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammo: 120 round

In terms of his “underrated” assessment of the weapon, he might not be too far off. As per stats from WZRanked, the LMG is the 59th most-used gun in Warzone, and it’s never really been too much higher in the rankings either.

Can it crack the meta? Maybe, especially if JGOD and other content creators start giving it some love.

So, if you’re making the switch to Rebirth, why not give it a chance at least once?