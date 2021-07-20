JGOD’s best FARA 83 loadout after nerfs: Best Warzone class for the FARA

Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed his meta FARA loadout that still hits like a truck, even after the Season 4 weapon balance changes.

Despite receiving nerfs to its maximum damage and recoil, the FARA 83 continues to be a highly versatile weapon in Warzone Season 4. This deadly AR is still capable of effortlessly beaming squads across all engagement ranges. While it may not be as strong as it used to be, JGOD’s FARA loadout demonstrates why this Cold War AR remains near the top of Warzone’s weapon rankings.

The FARA has a very high rate of fire, great damage profile, and laser-like accuracy, which enables players to shred through armor in a matter of seconds. Whether you’re looking for the latest meta loadouts or just wish to dominate the competition, JGOD’s FARA build is one you want to use.

JGOD’s FARA 83 loadout

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Barrel: 18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

Unlike other weapons impacted by the Warzone Reloaded TTK changes, the meta FARA loadout remains untouched. JGOD’s specific build still utilizes all the attachments that were popular in the previous update, with the likes of the Gru Suppressor, Spetsnaz Grip, and 18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel topping the list.

Both the Gru Suppressor and Spetsnaz Grip greatly alleviate the FARA’s vertical and horizontal recoil – two areas area that were increased in the recent weapon balance patch. These two attachments help get rid of any need for recoil management, making them must-picks.

Next up is the 18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel. This barrel increases the FARA’s effective damage range and bullet velocity, allowing you to snag kills across mid to long-range distances.

Thanks to the loadout’s minimal recoil and added damage range, the Axial Arms 3x optic is a perfect choice. Not only does it give you the added magnification to see enemies clearly, but it also enables you to hone in on those head and bodyshots.

Constantly reloading can quickly lead to a frustrating death, so JGOD has equipped the Spetsnaz 60 Rnd mags. Gunning for multi-kills is incredibly important in any Warzone mode, particularly when you wish to increase your KDA.

While the FARA may have been nerfed, JGOD’s build still proves that this AR still has what it takes to shine in Warzone Season 4.