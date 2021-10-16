JGOD uses embarrassing Warzone clip to mock hack accusations against Biffle

Call of Duty: Warzone pro DiazBiffle wins a lot of tournaments and gets a lot of hack accusations. But JGOD has decided to shut those down in an innovative way: by roasting an embarrassing Biffle play.

Most Warzone hack accusations (or “hackusations”) follow a similar pattern. Namely, viewers find a highlight of a player that looks so talented that it must be evidence of hacks. And the responses also follow a pattern. Normally, defenders say accusers should watch the player’s full stream before crying wolf.

Well, when JGOD isn’t analyzing Warzone’s new guns and giving loadout advice, he watches players’ full streams.

Advertisement

And, in a sly response to Biffle hackusations, JGOD decided to poke fun at the pro. In the embarrassing clip, JGOD showed that even a top earner and a top-ranked Warzone player sometimes whiffs full mags.

Embarrassing Warzone clip shows Biffle not cheating

As you can see in the clip, Biff tried to pull his parachute and hit about half of his shots on a potential victim. A moment later, they both landed on the roof and Biffle proceeded to miss… approximately 90% of his shots.

JGOD jokingly posted the clip to Twitter with a tongue-in-cheek caption: “Clearly cheating.” And, in the replies, the roasted pro responded with a slightly heartbroken “ayo..”

Advertisement

No one is safe from Warzone hackusations

Apparently this clip has people convinced @Priestahh is a Warzone hacker 😭 Now we wait for an apology to @DiazBiffle and a @ROKKR investigation… pic.twitter.com/5nDja1GKXZ — DEXERTO Intel (@DexertoIntel) October 5, 2021

The Biffle clip can be put in stark contrast to a Preston ‘Priestahh’ Grenier clip. The CDL’s Minnesota ROKKR pro was accused of cheating for the above video, in which he killed someone out of the sky.

But, as he’s a pro who has literally had his PC checked on LAN, those accusations were quickly clowned and ignored.

So if killing people out of the sky isn’t necessarily proof of cheating, then what about streamers who whiff their mid-air shots? While people may still say Biff is a hacker who turns them off every so often, it’s still funny to see such a blatantly average clip of an oft-accused streamer.

Advertisement

Warzone’s RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is expected to release sometime after Vanguard’s integration. Maybe we’ll start having more concrete answers and less roasts between people in the scene.