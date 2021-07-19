JGOD unveils Warzone’s best loadouts after Season 4 buffs & nerfs

Warzone content creator JGOD has revealed the top 10 best loadouts after the Season 4 Reloaded patch to help you pick up more wins and dominate your opponents.
The Season 4 Reloaded update introduced a series of buffs & nerfs to multiple weapons in Warzone, shaking up meta and forcing players to experiment with a variety of guns.
Despite there being a lot more options for players to choose from, the huge shift in the meta has made it difficult to know which loadouts are effective and strong.
Luckily for us, YouTuber JGOD has analyzed the stats and created a list of the strongest meta setups following the latest patch.
JGOD’s top 10 best Warzone loadouts after Season 4 Reloaded
While these builds aren’t guaranteed to net you multiple wins, they’ll give you the best chance of coming out on top in your gunfights.
Keep in mind, while every loadout on this list is incredibly strong, it’s key you make adjustments to fit your playstyle.
Don’t be afraid to switch up a few attachments if they don’t feel right for you, that’s how you’ll get the best results.
10. QBZ-83 & PPSh
QBZ-83
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 15.5″ Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
- Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd Drum
PPSh
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 15.7″ Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock: Raider Stock
- Ammunition: 55 Rnd Drum
Perks & Equipment
- Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
- Equipment: Semtex, Heartbeat Sensor
This is JGOD’s experimental setup that features the recently buffed QBZ-83 and the PPSh. This is a perfect loadout for players who want a versatile set of weapons that can take out enemies at short and long ranges.
9. Grau & Sykov
Grau
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel
- Perk: Fully Loaded
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
Sykov
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Rear Grip: VLK Prizrak
- Ammunition: 60 Round Drums
Perks & Equipment
- Perks: E.O.D, Restock, Amped
- Equipment: Claymore, Stun Grenade
JGOD’s Grau loadout is all about beaming enemies down at medium range and using the Sykov to instantly takedown opponents if they come too close.
8. Grau & Sykov variation
Grau
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel
- Perk: Fully Loaded
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
Sykov
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Rear Grip: VLK Prizrak
- Ammunition: 60 Round Drums
Perks & Equipment
- Perks: E.O.D, Ghost, Amped
- Equipment: Semtex, Stun Grenade
This loadout is the same as the setup above, just with a few slight adjustments to Perks and the Lethal.
7. Bruen MK9 & AK74u
Bruen MK9
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Optic: VLK 3.0 Optic
AK74u
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 10.3″ Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
- Ammunition: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum
Perks & Equipment
- Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
- Equipment: Semtex, Heartbeat Sensor
This is JGOD’s premium LMG setup featuring the Bruen to help you take down enemies at long range. He also runs the Cold War AK74u for close-quarter engagements and overall mobility.
6. CR-56 AMAX & MAC-10
CR-56 AMAX
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
- Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Optic: VLK 3.0 Optic
MAC-10
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock: Raider Stock
- Ammunition: STANAG 53 Round Drum
Perks & Equipment
- Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
- Equipment: Semtex, Heartbeat Sensor
The AMAX may not be the best AR in the game anymore, but it still has a spot on JGOD’s top 10 loadout list. Alongside the MAC-10, you’ll have an effective loadout that can shred foes at medium and short-range.
5. XM4 & Swiss K31
XM4
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Stock: Raider Pad
- Ammunition: 45 Round
- Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap
- Optic: Microflex LED
Swiss K31
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 24.9″ Combat Recon
- Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
- Rear Grip: Serpent Grip
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
Perks & Equipment
- Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
- Equipment: C4, Heartbeat Sensor
If you’re looking for a loadout that can pick off enemies from afar as well as compete at medium range, this Swiss & XM4 setup should be your go-to.
4. CW AK47 & Kar98k
CW AK47
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
- Ammunition: 45 Round
- Rear Grip: GRU Elastic Wrap
- Optic: Microflex LED
Kar98k
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.8″
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic: Sniper Scope
- Stock: FTAC Sport Comb
Perks & Equipment
- Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
- Equipment: C4, Heartbeat Sensor
In JGOD’s opinion, this is the best sniper support class in the current meta that offers one-shot potential at long-range and outrageous TTK with the Cold War AK47.
3. FARA 83 & MW MP5
FARA 83
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 18.7 Spetsnaz RPK Barrel
- Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
MW MP5
- Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor
- Laser: 5mW Laser
- Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
- Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
- Perk: Sleight of Hand
Perks & Equipment
- Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
- Equipment: C4, Heartbeat Sensor
The FARA and the MW MP5 are capable of dishing out serious damage at short and medium ranges. If you’re looking for a versatile setup that can do it all, this is the perfect loadout for you.
2. Krig 6 & MAC-10
Krig 6
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 19.7″ Ranger
- Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
MAC-10
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock: Raider Stock
- Ammunition: STANAG 53 Round Drum
Perks & Equipment
- Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
- Equipment: Semtex, Heartbeat Sensor
After a huge buff in the Season 4 Reloaded patch, the Krig 6 has become one of the most consistent and strong ARs in the game. Paired up with the trusty MAC-10, it’s a lethal combination that is guaranteed to net you some wins.
1. C58 & MAC-10
C58
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 18.5″ Task Force
- Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
MAC-10
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock: Raider Stock
- Ammunition: STANAG 53 Round Drum
Perks & Equipment
- Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
- Equipment: Semtex, Heartbeat Sensor
Although the C58 is a lot harder to use than the Krig, JGOD still believes it’s slightly better in the current meta. If you’re willing to put some time into practicing with the weapon, you’ll win the majority of your gunfights at medium range.
On top of this, if any enemy squads attempt to push your position, you’ll be ready with your kitted out MAC-10 to take them out one by one.
So, there you have it, that rounds off JGOD’s top 10 loadouts following the Season 4 Reloaded patch. Don’t forget to test out all of the loadouts and make adjustments to fit your playstyle.
