Call of Duty

JGOD unveils Warzone’s best loadouts after Season 4 buffs & nerfs

Published: 19/Jul/2021 13:15

by Alex Garton
JGOD Top 10 loadouts
YouTube: JGOD/Activision

JGOD Warzone Warzone Season 4

Warzone content creator JGOD has revealed the top 10 best loadouts after the Season 4 Reloaded patch to help you pick up more wins and dominate your opponents.

The Season 4 Reloaded update introduced a series of buffs & nerfs to multiple weapons in Warzone, shaking up meta and forcing players to experiment with a variety of guns.

Despite there being a lot more options for players to choose from, the huge shift in the meta has made it difficult to know which loadouts are effective and strong.

Luckily for us, YouTuber JGOD has analyzed the stats and created a list of the strongest meta setups following the latest patch.

JGOD’s top 10 best Warzone loadouts after Season 4 Reloaded

While these builds aren’t guaranteed to net you multiple wins, they’ll give you the best chance of coming out on top in your gunfights.

Keep in mind, while every loadout on this list is incredibly strong, it’s key you make adjustments to fit your playstyle.

Don’t be afraid to switch up a few attachments if they don’t feel right for you, that’s how you’ll get the best results.

10. QBZ-83 & PPSh

qbz 83 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The QBZ-83 was released with Black Ops Cold War.

QBZ-83

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 15.5″ Task Force
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd Drum

PPSh

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 15.7″ Task Force
  • Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
  • Stock: Raider Stock
  • Ammunition: 55 Rnd Drum

Perks & Equipment

  • Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
  • Equipment: Semtex, Heartbeat Sensor

This is JGOD’s experimental setup that features the recently buffed QBZ-83 and the PPSh. This is a perfect loadout for players who want a versatile set of weapons that can take out enemies at short and long ranges.

9. Grau & Sykov

Grau Warzone
Activision
The Grau is a solid choice in Season 4.

Grau

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel
  • Perk: Fully Loaded
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Sykov

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Rear Grip: VLK Prizrak
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Drums

Perks & Equipment

  • Perks: E.O.D, Restock, Amped
  • Equipment: Claymore, Stun Grenade

JGOD’s Grau loadout is all about beaming enemies down at medium range and using the Sykov to instantly takedown opponents if they come too close.

This loadout is the same as the setup above, just with a few slight adjustments to Perks and the Lethal.

7. Bruen MK9 & AK74u

Bruen LMG in modern warfare
Infinity Ward
The Bruen is a strong LMG in Season 4.

Bruen MK9

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Optic:  VLK 3.0 Optic

AK74u

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 10.3″ Task Force
  • Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
  • Ammunition: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum

Perks & Equipment

  • Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
  • Equipment: Semtex, Heartbeat Sensor

This is JGOD’s premium LMG setup featuring the Bruen to help you take down enemies at long range. He also runs the Cold War AK74u for close-quarter engagements and overall mobility.

6. CR-56 AMAX & MAC-10

CR-56 AMAX
Activision
The AMAX’s is still among the best ARs in Warzone Season 4.

CR-56 AMAX

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Optic:  VLK 3.0 Optic

MAC-10

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel:  5.9″ Task Force
  • Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
  • Stock: Raider Stock
  • Ammunition: STANAG 53 Round Drum

Perks & Equipment

  • Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
  • Equipment: Semtex, Heartbeat Sensor

The AMAX may not be the best AR in the game anymore, but it still has a spot on JGOD’s top 10 loadout list. Alongside the MAC-10, you’ll have an effective loadout that can shred foes at medium and short-range.

5. XM4 & Swiss K31

XM4 Warzone loadout
Activision / Treyarch
The XM4 is the first AR player unlock in Cold War.

XM4

  • Muzzle: Agency  Suppressor
  • Stock: Raider Pad
  • Ammunition: 45 Round
  • Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Optic:  Microflex LED

Swiss K31

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel:  24.9″ Combat Recon
  • Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
  • Rear Grip: Serpent Grip
  • Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Perks & Equipment

  • Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
  • Equipment: C4, Heartbeat Sensor

If you’re looking for a loadout that can pick off enemies from afar as well as compete at medium range, this Swiss & XM4 setup should be your go-to.

4. CW AK47 & Kar98k

Kar98k WZ
Activision
Unlocking the Kar98k is a must for those that wish to increase their KDA.

CW AK47

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
  • Ammunition: 45 Round
  • Rear Grip: GRU Elastic Wrap
  • Optic:  Microflex LED

Kar98k

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel:  Singuard Custom 27.8″
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Sniper Scope
  • Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

Perks & Equipment

  • Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
  • Equipment: C4, Heartbeat Sensor

In JGOD’s opinion, this is the best sniper support class in the current meta that offers one-shot potential at long-range and outrageous TTK with the Cold War AK47.

3. FARA 83 & MW MP5

FARA 83 Warzone loadout
Treyarch/Activision
The FARA 83 is deadly at medium range on Verdansk.

FARA 83

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 18.7 Spetsnaz RPK Barrel
  • Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Optic:  Axial Arms 3x

MW MP5

  • Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor
  • Laser: 5mW Laser
  • Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
  • Perk: Sleight of Hand

Perks & Equipment

  • Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
  • Equipment: C4, Heartbeat Sensor

The FARA and the MW MP5 are capable of dishing out serious damage at short and medium ranges. If you’re looking for a versatile setup that can do it all, this is the perfect loadout for you.

2. Krig 6 & MAC-10

Krig 6 loadout
Activision
You can’t go wrong with the Krig 6 as your primary weapon in Warzone Season 4.

Krig 6

  • Muzzle: Agency  Suppressor
  • Barrel: 19.7″ Ranger
  • Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x

MAC-10

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel:  5.9″ Task Force
  • Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
  • Stock: Raider Stock
  • Ammunition: STANAG 53 Round Drum

Perks & Equipment

  • Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
  • Equipment: Semtex, Heartbeat Sensor

After a huge buff in the Season 4 Reloaded patch, the Krig 6 has become one of the most consistent and strong ARs in the game. Paired up with the trusty MAC-10, it’s a lethal combination that is guaranteed to net you some wins.

1. C58 & MAC-10

C58 Warzone loadout
Treyarch/Activision
The C58 Assault Rifle was released in Season 4.

C58

  • Muzzle: Agency  Suppressor
  • Barrel: 18.5″ Task Force
  • Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x

MAC-10

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel:  5.9″ Task Force
  • Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
  • Stock: Raider Stock
  • Ammunition: STANAG 53 Round Drum

Perks & Equipment

  • Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped
  • Equipment: Semtex, Heartbeat Sensor

Although the C58 is a lot harder to use than the Krig, JGOD still believes it’s slightly better in the current meta. If you’re willing to put some time into practicing with the weapon, you’ll win the majority of your gunfights at medium range.

On top of this, if any enemy squads attempt to push your position, you’ll be ready with your kitted out MAC-10 to take them out one by one.

So, there you have it, that rounds off JGOD’s top 10 loadouts following the Season 4 Reloaded patch. Don’t forget to test out all of the loadouts and make adjustments to fit your playstyle.

