JGOD unveils Warzone’s best loadouts after Season 4 buffs & nerfs

Warzone content creator JGOD has revealed the top 10 best loadouts after the Season 4 Reloaded patch to help you pick up more wins and dominate your opponents.

The Season 4 Reloaded update introduced a series of buffs & nerfs to multiple weapons in Warzone, shaking up meta and forcing players to experiment with a variety of guns.

Despite there being a lot more options for players to choose from, the huge shift in the meta has made it difficult to know which loadouts are effective and strong.

Luckily for us, YouTuber JGOD has analyzed the stats and created a list of the strongest meta setups following the latest patch.

JGOD’s top 10 best Warzone loadouts after Season 4 Reloaded

While these builds aren’t guaranteed to net you multiple wins, they’ll give you the best chance of coming out on top in your gunfights.

Keep in mind, while every loadout on this list is incredibly strong, it’s key you make adjustments to fit your playstyle.

Don’t be afraid to switch up a few attachments if they don’t feel right for you, that’s how you’ll get the best results.

10. QBZ-83 & PPSh

QBZ-83

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 15.5″ Task Force

15.5″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd Drum

PPSh

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 15.7″ Task Force

15.7″ Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Ammunition: 55 Rnd Drum

Perks & Equipment

Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped

E.O.D, Overkill, Amped Equipment: Semtex, Heartbeat Sensor

This is JGOD’s experimental setup that features the recently buffed QBZ-83 and the PPSh. This is a perfect loadout for players who want a versatile set of weapons that can take out enemies at short and long ranges.

9. Grau & Sykov

Grau

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Tempus 26.4″ Archangel Perk: Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Sykov

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto

Sorokin 140mm Auto Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Rear Grip: VLK Prizrak

VLK Prizrak Ammunition: 60 Round Drums

Perks & Equipment

Perks: E.O.D, Restock, Amped

E.O.D, Restock, Amped Equipment: Claymore, Stun Grenade

JGOD’s Grau loadout is all about beaming enemies down at medium range and using the Sykov to instantly takedown opponents if they come too close.

8. Grau & Sykov variation

Grau

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Tempus 26.4″ Archangel Perk: Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Sykov

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto

Sorokin 140mm Auto Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Rear Grip: VLK Prizrak

VLK Prizrak Ammunition: 60 Round Drums

Perks & Equipment

Perks: E.O.D, Ghost, Amped

E.O.D, Ghost, Amped Equipment: Semtex, Stun Grenade

This loadout is the same as the setup above, just with a few slight adjustments to Perks and the Lethal.

7. Bruen MK9 & AK74u

Bruen MK9

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″

XRK Summit 26.8″ Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Optic: VLK 3.0 Optic

AK74u

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 10.3″ Task Force

10.3″ Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Ammunition: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum

Perks & Equipment

Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped

E.O.D, Overkill, Amped Equipment: Semtex, Heartbeat Sensor

This is JGOD’s premium LMG setup featuring the Bruen to help you take down enemies at long range. He also runs the Cold War AK74u for close-quarter engagements and overall mobility.

6. CR-56 AMAX & MAC-10

CR-56 AMAX

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Optic: VLK 3.0 Optic

MAC-10

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force

5.9″ Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Ammunition: STANAG 53 Round Drum

Perks & Equipment

Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped

E.O.D, Overkill, Amped Equipment: Semtex, Heartbeat Sensor

The AMAX may not be the best AR in the game anymore, but it still has a spot on JGOD’s top 10 loadout list. Alongside the MAC-10, you’ll have an effective loadout that can shred foes at medium and short-range.

5. XM4 & Swiss K31

XM4

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Stock: Raider Pad

Raider Pad Ammunition: 45 Round

45 Round Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Optic: Microflex LED

Swiss K31

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 24.9″ Combat Recon

24.9″ Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Rear Grip: Serpent Grip

Serpent Grip Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Perks & Equipment

Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped

E.O.D, Overkill, Amped Equipment: C4, Heartbeat Sensor

If you’re looking for a loadout that can pick off enemies from afar as well as compete at medium range, this Swiss & XM4 setup should be your go-to.

4. CW AK47 & Kar98k

CW AK47

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Ammunition: 45 Round

45 Round Rear Grip: GRU Elastic Wrap

GRU Elastic Wrap Optic: Microflex LED

Kar98k

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.8″

Singuard Custom 27.8″ Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

Perks & Equipment

Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped

E.O.D, Overkill, Amped Equipment: C4, Heartbeat Sensor

In JGOD’s opinion, this is the best sniper support class in the current meta that offers one-shot potential at long-range and outrageous TTK with the Cold War AK47.

3. FARA 83 & MW MP5

FARA 83

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 18.7 Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

18.7 Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Optic: Axial Arms 3x

MW MP5

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Monolithic Integral Suppressor Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Perk: Sleight of Hand

Perks & Equipment

Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped

E.O.D, Overkill, Amped Equipment: C4, Heartbeat Sensor

The FARA and the MW MP5 are capable of dishing out serious damage at short and medium ranges. If you’re looking for a versatile setup that can do it all, this is the perfect loadout for you.

2. Krig 6 & MAC-10

Krig 6

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 19.7″ Ranger

19.7″ Ranger Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

STANAG 60 Rnd Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Optic: Axial Arms 3x

MAC-10

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force

5.9″ Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Ammunition: STANAG 53 Round Drum

Perks & Equipment

Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped

E.O.D, Overkill, Amped Equipment: Semtex, Heartbeat Sensor

After a huge buff in the Season 4 Reloaded patch, the Krig 6 has become one of the most consistent and strong ARs in the game. Paired up with the trusty MAC-10, it’s a lethal combination that is guaranteed to net you some wins.

1. C58 & MAC-10

C58

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 18.5″ Task Force

18.5″ Task Force Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

STANAG 55 Rnd Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Optic: Axial Arms 3x

MAC-10

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force

5.9″ Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Ammunition: STANAG 53 Round Drum

Perks & Equipment

Perks: E.O.D, Overkill, Amped

E.O.D, Overkill, Amped Equipment: Semtex, Heartbeat Sensor

Although the C58 is a lot harder to use than the Krig, JGOD still believes it’s slightly better in the current meta. If you’re willing to put some time into practicing with the weapon, you’ll win the majority of your gunfights at medium range.

Read More: Shroud explains biggest lesson Warzone devs learned from Blackout

On top of this, if any enemy squads attempt to push your position, you’ll be ready with your kitted out MAC-10 to take them out one by one.

So, there you have it, that rounds off JGOD’s top 10 loadouts following the Season 4 Reloaded patch. Don’t forget to test out all of the loadouts and make adjustments to fit your playstyle.