JGOD unveils underrated Vanguard LMG loadout perfect for Warzone recoil strugglers

Warzone guru JGOD has got an experimental loadout for an underrated Vanguard LMG that is perfect for players who struggle to deal with recoil.

It has been a few weeks since Raven Software decided to really shake things up in Warzone with the Season 3 update, as a whole host of weapon changes implemented a massive shift in the meta.

New snipers have come to the forefront and replaced the Kar98, different Assault Rifles from all three games are now viable, and SMGs are ruling the day on both Caldera and Rebirth Island.

However, if you want to try something a little bit more experimental, then JGOD has got the answer – Vanguard’s KG M40 LMG – as it fills a niche for players who struggle with recoil.

The Warzone stats guru highlighted the powerful LMG in his May 21 video, noting that it has gone under the radar but is “noob-friendly” due to the low impact of its recoil.

“I haven’t really seen it used much, even though it has, by far, some of the lowest recoil in all of Warzone, which usually kind of pushes it towards the noob-friendly side like the M13, Grau, and the Kilo” the YouTuber said, adding that it is “easy to use.”

As the Vanguard LMG has low recoil to begin with, JGOD’s build for it focuses on buffing the aim down sight speed while also increasing it’s damage range to be an all-around beast.

Best KG M40 Warzone loadout in Season 3

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: Krausnick 12V

Magazine: .30-06 60-round drum

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: On-Hand

As the YouTuber notes, the LMG has certainly gone under the radar when it comes to it’s pick rate. As per WZRanked stats, the KG only has a 1.48 pick rate and is the 19th most-used weapon currently.

With JGOD shining a spotlight ton it, the weapon could vault up the charts before long. We’ll just have to wait and see.