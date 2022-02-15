JGOD shows off “no recoil” Warzone loadout for new KG M40 in Season 2

Warzone guru JGOD has revealed the best loadout for the new KG M40 AR in Season 2 and it’s perfect for beaming enemies down from a distance.

Warzone Season 2 has finally arrived and the patch has shaken up the meta by introducing two new weapons to the game. Although both guns are strong, it’s the KG M40 assault rifle that’s getting most of the attention due to its pinpoint accuracy.

This makes it absolutely lethal on Caldera when you’re looking to eliminate opponents at medium to long range, especially for players who struggle with recoil control.

Of course, in order to get the most out of the weapon, you’ll need a top-tier loadout and luckily, Warzone YouTuber JGOD has broken down which attachments work best on the new AR.

JGOD’s KG M40 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Krausnick 12V

Krausnick 12V Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .30-06 60 Round Drums

.30-06 60 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk1: Fully Loaded

JGOD’s KG M40 build focuses on making the AR laser beam accurate from a distance, making it easy to take down enemies from afar without the risk of missing your shots.

He achieves this by combining the recoil control of the MX Silencer and the bullet velocity of the Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded barrel.

Not only that, the addition of the Tight Grip perk and Polymer Grip only bolsters the weapon’s recoil further as well as adding an element of flinch resistance.

Finishing off the loadout with .30-06 60 Round Drums and Lengthened bullets, JGOD ensures the weapon has competitive TTK at long-range,

As JGOD mentions in his video, the KG M40 is not going to rival a lot of the meta ARs in terms of TTK, but it will stand out as a low recoil alternative.

This makes it perfect for players who tend to miss their shots and are looking for a reliable AR that’s easy to control in long-range engagements.

Remember, to unlock the new weapon you will have to reach a specific level, so check out our guide if you haven’t got your hands on it yet.