JGOD shows low pick rate Warzone AR that can “compete” with meta NZ-41

Alex Garton . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

The Cooper Carbine and NZ-41 have stood out as the strongest ARs in the current meta, but Warzone guru JGOD has shown off a Cold War alternative that can still “compete” with the best.

When it comes to the meta, it’s mainly Vanguard weapons that are dominating the top spots, with ARs like the Cooper Carbine and NZ-41 holding the highest pick rates.

Of course, although these guns are extremely powerful, there are other alternatives that are often overlooked by the community.

Warzone expert JGOD has identified this and decided to showcase a Cold War AR that seems to have been forgotten by a lot of players.

While this gun won’t be taking over the meta anytime soon, JGOD’s convinced it can still “compete” with the best.

Treyarch/Activision The XM4 has a 1.5% pick rate in Warzone.

Best XM4 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force

13.5″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd

STANAG 60 Rnd Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Back in the days of Cold War, the XM4 was regarded as one the best assault rifles in the game, and although it still holds a respectable 1.5% pick rate, it’s clear a lot of players are overlooking this gun.

JGOD’s setup for the weapon is the standard build that focuses on maximizing the XM4’s damage at medium to long range.

With an extremely fast TTK, relatively easy-to-control recoil, and plenty of bullets to wipe an entire squad, this AR is certainly being slept on.

If you prefer closer-range builds, you can even kit out the XM4 with a sniper support setup and run it alongside the ZRG 20mm or HDR.

As JGOD is running a long-range loadout that’s looking to beam opponents, he opted to use the Cold War MP5, but feel free to run the meta Marco 5 or H4 Blixen if you prefer.

So, if you’re getting bored of running meta ARs nonstop, then consider taking a trip back in time by using the XM4, it can still certainly hold its own and “compete” with the most popular weapons.