JGOD reveals why Vargo 52 still dominates in Warzone despite Season 3 nerf

Warzone expert and YouTuber JGOD has explained why the Vargo 52 is still an incredibly strong choice in CoD’s battle royale, despite the Black Ops Cold War AR being nerfed with the Season 3 update.

As has become standard practice with Warzone, the seasonal updates provide the most scope for meta shifts and game balancing.

That proved true on April 27 when the Season 3 update dropped, bringing major changes to both Caldera and the game’s weapon pool. The majority of snipers were weakened considerably and other weapons, like the Black Ops Cold War Vargo 52, were also on the end of nerfs.

Advertisement

However, Warzone guru JGOD has now waded into the Vargo 52 discussion, claiming that the nerf is basically nonexistent.

In an April 29 YouTube video, he explained that the nerf may actually constitute as a buff because of how it has affected the Black Ops Cold War AR.

Referring to the Vargo’s nerf with air quotes, JGOD said: “I say ‘nerf’ because all they did is modify the recoil pattern which, personally for me, I feel like it’s a little bit easier to control.”

Recoil in Warzone tends to be a mix of vertical and horizontal but, when a weapon’s kick sways more towards one than the other, it can actually be easier to control because the aim only has to be pulled in one direction. That, in JGOD’s opinion, is what has happened to the Vargo.

Advertisement

JGOD’s best Vargo 52 Warzone build for Season 3

After explaining why the nerf might not be as it seems, JGOD outlined his go-to loadout following the Season 3 update. It’s fairly standard, seeking to improve its range and magazine size whilst also managing recoil.

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Gru Suppressor Barrel: 18.6″ Task Force

18.6″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The Vargo could yet be in for more nerfs depending on how Season 3 develops but, for now, it remains a very strong option at medium to longer ranges.