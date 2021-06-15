JGOD reveals Warzone's most underrated weapon in the current meta - Dexerto

Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed what he thinks is the most underrated weapon in Warzone that players need to pick up in the current meta.

When it comes to picking a weapon in Warzone at the moment, the majority of players are going for the Kilo or the AMAX. Both ARs are incredibly versatile and can tear down enemies effectively at any range.

Despite this, it can get boring using the same meta weapons over and over again, so it’s key you have other class setups that can compete with the top-tier choices.

Well, after revealing the best SMG in Warzone, JGOD is back and has showcased what he thinks is the most underrated gun in the game. To the surprise of many, his pick isn’t an AR or even an SMG, it’s a hefty LMG.

Advertisement

The most underrated weapon in Warzone

While a lot of players are focusing on SMGs and ARs. it may be time for the LMG category to receive some attention. After analyzing each of the guns, JGOD has named the SA87 as the most underrated weapon in Warzone, and he has the stats to back it up.

Not only does the SA87 have a manageable recoil pattern, but it also has the same TTK as the RAM-7 at over 53 meters, this makes it a perfect choice for long-range gunfights.

On top of this, the LMG can do a significant amount of damage per mag, as it has an extra 15 bullets to work with compared to every single AR.

Advertisement

To round off his video, JGOD even included an SA87 loadout for players to use while testing out the weapon on Verdansk.

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

The loadout above focuses on bolstering the SA87’s recoil and allowing it to dominate in medium to long-range gunfights.

Related News

It’s worth noting that this LMG doesn’t perform very well in close-range engagements. Therefore, it’s recommended you run Overkill and utilize an SMG of your choice alongside it.

So, there you have it, that’s JGOD’s opinion on the most underrated weapon in Warzone. Consider checking out the SA87 and testing it on Verdansk with the loadout above.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to check out our Call of Duty home page for all the latest news, guides, and leaks.