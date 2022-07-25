JGOD reveals underrated Warzone AR that dominates as a sniper support

Alex Garton . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Warzone guru JGOD has outlined an underused Vanguard AR that is absolutely lethal as a sniper support in the current meta.

Creating a well-rounded loadout in Warzone has only become harder over the years as the arsenal of weapons in-game has continued to grow.

While it’s easy to pick out and utilize the current meta options like the NZ-41, Marco 5, and Cooper Carbine, using one of these guns won’t make a solid loadout on their own.

That’s why a lot of the community gravitates toward “sniper support” classes which offer the long-range threat of the rifle, and a medium-range AR or SMG that can take down enemies at close to medium distances.

Well, luckily for us, Warzone expert JGOD has identified an underrated AR that slots perfectly into a sniper support build, and also a rifle that will always kill an opponent with a well-aimed headshot.

Treyarch/Activision The Nikita AR has a 0.9% pick rate in the current meta.

Best Nikita ATV & ZRG 20mm loadout in Warzone

Nikita ATV

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Kovalevskaya 546MM Sr

Kovalevskaya 546MM Sr Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: ZAC Padded

ZAC Padded Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 60 Rnd Drum

6.5 Sakura 60 Rnd Drum Perk: Brace

Brace Perk2: On-Hand

ZRG 20mm

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: 43.9″ Combat Recon

43.9″ Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Magazine: 5 Rnd

Of course, in any top-tier sniper support class, you need a reliable rifle that can take enemies with ease at long distances.

Thanks to the huge sniper changes that arrived with Caldera, the days of the Kar98k and Swiss K31 are over, so JGOD has opted to run the ZRG 20mm, one of the few snipers that can still one-shot headshot.

When it comes to the AR, the Warzone guru has chosen to showcase an underrated option that only has a 0.9% pick rate in the current meta, and that’s the Nikita ATV.

Kitted out for close to medium range, this AR packs a punch and can eliminate opponents in an instant, so don’t be afraid to push aggressively with this class.

While the sniper options are limited in the current meta if you’re looking to one-shot opponents, there are plenty of other ARs and SMGs if the Nikita doesn’t fit your style of play.

JGOD also recommends the Armaguerra, Volk, and Cooper Carbine, so don’t hold back on making adjustments if necessary.