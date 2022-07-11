JGOD reveals underrated MW SMG with one of the fastest TTKs in Warzone

Alex Garton . 1 hour ago

The Marco 5 and H4 Blixen are dominating the Warzone SMG meta, but JGOD has highlighted an underrated MW alternative that can compete with their TTK.

For months, the MP40 stood tall as the strongest SMG in the game and maintained an enormously high pick rate within the community.

However, alongside the Season 4 update, both the H4 Blixen and Marco 5 rose as contenders and have now surpassed the MP40 in terms of popularity.

Although all three meta options are undoubtedly powerful, they often overshadow the countless alternative guns available to players.

Well, Warzone expert JGOD has evaluated the close-range meta in his latest video and highlighted a Modern Warfare SMG with one of the fastest TTKs in the game.

Activision The Modern Warfare AUG has an extremely low pick rate in Warzone.

Best MW AUG loadout in Warzone Season 4

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Optic: G.I. Mini Reflex

G.I. Mini Reflex Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Magazine: 5.56 NATO 60 Round Drum

5.56 NATO 60 Round Drum Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

While going over all of the close-range SMG options in the current meta, JGOD takes the time to highlight the AUG, a Modern Warfare weapon that a lot of players have forgotten.

Despite being left in the past, JGOD praises the gun for being one of the “fastest killing SMGs in the entire game” and claims it can “delete” enemies in seconds.

The build above allows it to do exactly that by maximizing its damage output, ensuring that you’ll come out on top in your gunfights as long you can land your shots.

Unfortunately, this impressive TTK does come at the cost of a lot of mobility, but it’s well worth the sacrifice when you come face to face with an opponent at close quarters.

According to WZRanked, the AUG has an incredibly low pick rate of just 0.27%, so it’ll be interesting to see if JGOD’s video boosts the Modern Warfare SMG’s popularity.

Keep in mind, that the AUG does not thrive from afar, so we recommend running the Overkill perk so you can use a top-tier AR.

In the current meta, both the NZ-41 and STG44 are dominant choices, but there’s also the Cooper Carbine and M13 if you’re looking for something different.