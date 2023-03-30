JGOD reveals three-shot Warzone 2 Tempus Torrent loadout

Is the Tempus Torrent marksman rifle a meta weapon in Modern Warfare 2?

Season 2 Reloaded introduced a new marksman rifle to Warzone 2, and JGOD believes the Tempus Torrent is a “monster” in the right hands.

Marksman Rifles have yet to cement a solid foothold in Warzone 2’s meta. The class found plenty of success in Warzone 1, but it’s been tough for the semi-automatic rifles to stack up against fast-firing LMGs in WZ2.

Season 2 Reloaded brought marksman rifles back into relevance, as the Tempus Torrent took the battle royale’s long-range meta by storm.

Warzone 2 expert JGOD tested the new “hard-hitting” rifle and walked away pleasantly surprised.

JGOD explains why Tempus Torrent is must-use Warzone weapon

Activision The Tempus Torrent is a new DMR marksman rifle in Season 2 Reloaded.

JGOD compared the Tempus Torrent to the fan-favorite ISO Hemlock.

Fire rates make this stat deceiving, but the Tempus Torrent has a TTK of 380 milliseconds at 71 meters compared to the Hemlock’s 700 at 58 meters.

“When it comes to the Tempus Torrent, it has some ridiculously fast TTKs. You can get a TTK of 380 milliseconds if you get three headshots within 50 meters.”

The YouTuber acknowledged realistically, players won’t be able to land three headshots perfectly because of the weapon’s semi-automatic limitations.

“Where this is going to shine is within 71 meters which is kind of a crazy range but is easier said than done.”

Using stats from TrueGameData, JGOD discovered players get penalized by 150 milliseconds for every missed shot. The Tempus Torrent is the definition of a high-risk-high-reward weapon.

“A lot of times, you can die within that time, so you must be really skilled.”

Best Warzone 2 Tempus Torrent loadout

Here is JGOD’s go-to Tempus Torrent loadout, including attachment tuning.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (+0.44, +0.28)

Sakin Tread-40 (+0.44, +0.28) Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (-0.35, -6.39)

7.62 High Velocity (-0.35, -6.39) Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip (+0.74, +0.30)

Sakin ZX Grip (+0.74, +0.30) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (-1.55, +1.80)

JGOD doesn’t expect the Tempus Torrent to compete with the devastating DMR-14 of Warzone 1, but it still deserves recognition.