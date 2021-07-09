JGOD reveals new SCAR loadout after Season 4 buff

Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed his new SCAR loadout that dominates players in Warzone.

While Warzone’s SCAR has never been in the meta spotlight, that doesn’t mean it can’t do well when kitted out with the correct attachments. Despite its relatively low clip size and methodical rate of fire, the SCAR is capable of dishing out some decent damage. This is particularly true in the game’s close to mid-range firefights.

If that wasn’t good enough, Raven Software actually buffed the AR at the start of the Season 4 update. Not only does this Modern Warfare weapon now deal increased damage to the neck, but it also had its upper torso damage improved. Because of this, JGOD has been busy experimenting with various loadouts and has now found the perfect build for those looking to try out the SCAR.

JGOD’s SCAR loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FORGE TAC 20.0” LB

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 30 Round Mags

JGOD’s SCAR loadout greatly boosts the gun’s accuracy and damage range, enabling it to compete with other ARs. First up, is the Monolithic Suppressor. This mighty muzzle is a must for any Modern Warfare AR, especially for those looking to suppress their shots and increase the gun’s damage range.

The FORGE TAC 20.0” LB also increases the damage range, while also adding 50% bullet velocity and recoil control. The SCAR can be rather unwieldy at times, so having an attachment that enables you to remain accurate no matter the distance is huge. This is especially important if you wish to hit those increased neck and torso damage multipliers.

Even more recoil stabilization is given from both the Commando Foregrip and VLK 3.0x Optic. While you won’t overpower Warzone top-ranked meta ARs, you’ll at least have a fighting chance when taking fights at range.

Lastly, the 30 Round Mags will give you just enough ammunition to take down one or two opponents before needing to reload. Due to the lower mag size, you’re best of using this loadout in Rebirth Island or picking your fights carefully when playing on Verdansk.

The SCAR may not be the best AR in Warzone Season 4, but JGOD’s loadout does prove that it can still be a deadly pick when kitted out with the right attachments.